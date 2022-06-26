Las Vegas Legend Wayne Newton Forced Again to Cancel Some Flamingo Shows

Wayne Newton is canceling five live performances at the Flamingo due to a positive COVID-19 test. The 80-year-old star, who is known as Mr. Las Vegas, did not reveal what symptoms he is suffering from due to the illness.

Wayne Newton in 2019, pictured above. COVID-19 forced the Las Vegas performer to cancel some planned shows. (Image: Associated Press)

The shows were to have taken place starting on Monday. Newton still is planning to perform starting on July 18 at the Flamingo. The shows continue through August.

News of the illness was released in a tweet sent out by Newton on Friday.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid after being double vaxxed and boosted. This has caused me to have to cancel some of my shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas.”

“I am deeply sorry to the fans who have purchased tickets and I hope to see them when I am back July 18th. Until then, please stay safe.”

Last October, Newton canceled planned performances in the Wayne Newton Theater at Bugsy’s Cabaret inside the Flamingo due to a back injury. He required back surgery. He had injured his back while at his Rollins, Mont. ranch.

But despite such health challenges, Newton has no plans to retire, he told KLAS, a local TV station, in a May interview.

“It’s taken me all these years to get back to where it started,” Newton told the TV station. “I don’t believe in retirement for openers.”

My reason for waking up every morning and looking forward to going to work would be the smiles and the happiness, that little bit even of happiness that I can bring to people that are trying to escape the hazards of life.”

In 2019, Newton celebrated his 60th year on stage in Las Vegas with a show titled “Mr. Las Vegas” at Caesars Palace.

It was in the 1950s when Newton came on the entertainment scene in Las Vegas. He performed at the Fremont Casino in the late fifties. In 1962, he got national attention after a TV appearance on The Jackie Gleason Show.

By November 1963, he was performing at the Flamingo, following the release of his hit song, “Danke Schoen.” For many years, he also performed at the Stardust.

Newton became part owner of the Aladdin hotel-casino. The Aladdin was located where Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino now is situated.

Adele Cancels Too

Newton is not the only major performer to recently cancel Las Vegas shows.

Adele was supposed to perform this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But those shows were postponed due to what were called COVID-operational issues, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half of my crew, half of my team, is out with COVID. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele announced in January.

The performances could take place in the fall, the Review-Journal said.

In May, Caesars Entertainment and Adele were reportedly working on a deal to relocate the residency to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, TMZ reported.

Bieber COVID Test

Also, Justin Bieber postponed a planned concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in February. He tested positive for COVID-19.