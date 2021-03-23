Encore at Wynn Las Vegas Property To Resume Seven-Day-A-Week Operations

March 22, 2021

March 23, 2021

The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is scheduled to remain open daily starting on April 8. That will end a midweek shuttering that was in effect because of COVID-19 since last October.

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas shown here. The property will resume a daily schedule starting on April 8. (Image: Agoda)

The hotel-casino was open each week only on Thursday at 2 pm PT until Monday at noon due to low volume. Next month, both Encore’s gaming floor and hotel will be open daily, the property announced on Monday. Restaurants and The Spa at Encore will operate under revised schedules.

Tourists, Workers Happy About Reopening

News of the latest reopening of a Las Vegas property is certainly welcome, according to Alan Feldman, UNLV’s Distinguished Fellow in Responsible Gaming at the International Gaming Institute. Last year, he said he was unaware of anything like the Encore midweek shutdown ever happening.

“The fact that Las Vegas is able to re-open more hotel rooms, restaurants, shows, and attractions is all comforting news, not only for visitors to Las Vegas, but also for the many workers returning to their jobs,” says Feldman, who worked for decades at MGM Resorts International.

The same can be said for residents of Nevada, who are relieved to see our state’s major industry start to bounce back to life,” Feldman added. “It has been an incredibly difficult year for families throughout Las Vegas, as we’ve gone from a complete shutdown one year ago — March 18, 2020 — and are only now returning to seven day-a-week operations at many hotels, even if only at 50 percent capacity.”

The mood in Clark County is “almost celebratory, as we are excited to welcome people back and bring some fun and energy back to all of our lives,” he told Casino.org.

High Rollers Will Return

In addition, the Rev. Richard McGowan, a finance professor at Boston College who closely follows gambling trends, noted how the Wynn properties “are still the most lavish on the Strip.

So, the Wynn reopening means that it is time for the high rollers to return to Vegas,” McGowan told Casino.org. “It certainly appears that Wynn thinks that the worst of the pandemic is over.”

He doubts it will open to full capacity. “But Wynn’s real aim is to attract a clientele that wants total entertainment,” McGowan said.

When asked about the relatively new property, the Encore Boston Harbor, McGowan said the goal of Encore Boston Harbor is the same as Encore on the Vegas Strip.

You want most customers to spend as much on food, shopping, as you do on gambling,” McGowan said.

The Las Vegas Wynn and Encore hotel towers include 4,748 rooms. There is a total of 194,000 square-feet of gaming space.

Earlier this year, part of the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas was designated as a state-operated COVID-19 vaccination site. It was called the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center. Wynn Resorts also operated a saliva testing lab on the premises of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.