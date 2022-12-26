Las Vegas’s Rampart Casino Reportedly Robbed on Christmas Eve

Another cashier’s cage at a Las Vegas gaming property was held up, according to local news reports. The latest heist reportedly was at Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve.

J.W. Marriott hotel, pictured above. It is the site of the Rampart Casino. The Las Vegas casino was the scene of a reported robbery. (Image: Rampart Casino)

Details on the robbery were not immediately available. The amount of cash swiped was not revealed.

Nor was it known if this one was linked to five recent casino robberies in Las Vegas or nearby communities since November.

It appears Saturday’s theft was by a single bandit, KLAS, a local TV station, and Vital Vegas, reported. No injuries were revealed.

The heist was Las Vegas’s fifth casino cage robbery in just over six weeks.

The Rampart Casino is in the J.W. Marriott hotel, which is located on North Rampart Boulevard. It has over 1,445 slot, video poker and keno machines. There are also 30 table games.

Prior Heists

Last Tuesday, the cage at the Silverton Casino was robbed, KLAS said.

The suspect rode up to the Silverton Casino in a taxi. The cage was robbed, and the bandit got into the same taxi, and fled from the gaming property.

Silverton has some 1,100 slot machines and 26 table games.

Earlier this month on December 12, a man robbed a casino cage at Henderson, Nev.’s Green Valley Ranch. No arrests were made in the case.

The suspect was described as a black male. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect demanded cash from the cage employee. The money was turned over. Then the suspect fled in a dark-colored Ford.

Also, on November 16 a suspect robbed the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. He also threatened to kill the cashier. Some $30,000 was stolen.

The suspect was described as a black male, and was 6-foot to 6-foot-2 inches tall.

On November 9, a suspect robbed $6,000 from a Resorts World casino cage.

The suspect tossed a brown plastic sack onto the cage counter. A note was passed to the cashier.

It demanded the cashier to “Fill the bag or I will shoot you.”

The cashier complied and alerted a manager. The suspect, later identified as Zubaid Ibrahim Al Jarmi, 26, left the casino with the money and ran back toward the valet area. He jumped into the same cab he arrived in, according to police.

The cab took Al Jarmi to a bus stop near Rochelle Lane and Decatur Boulevard. Al Jarmi then drove back to the same casino in his own car. He spent some time hanging out at the crime scene.

One Arrest in Two Months

After an investigation, on November 16 the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested Al Jarmi on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation.

His case is pending in local court.