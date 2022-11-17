Las Vegas’s Gold Coast Casino Cashier’s Cage Reportedly Robbed

Posted on: November 17, 2022, 01:59h.

Last updated on: November 17, 2022, 01:59h.

A solitary bandit reportedly robbed a cashier’s cage at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports did not reveal how much money was taken.

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, pictured above. A robbery reportedly took place at the casino on Wednesday. (Image: Wikipedia)

The holdup took place at about 4:30 pm. The robber was described as a black male. He was wearing a white mask and black clothing at the time of the holdup, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The suspect apparently was not apprehended as of Wednesday evening. It was not clear if the robber was armed with a weapon.

The casino is located at 4000 West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. It is about a mile from the Las Vegas Strip.

The Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming.

Resorts World Robbery

The robbery comes a week after last Wednesday’s incident when a man robbed the Resorts World Las Vegas casino. He then fled from the Las Vegas Strip property in a taxi, KLAS said.

He apparently handed a note to a cashier demanding cash. It is unclear how much money he stole from the high-limit cashier’s cage. No description of the man was given.

Resorts World confirmed the robbery last week. But a casino spokesperson provided little detail.

One poster on Vital Vegas revealed, “My husband was … working while it happened and didn’t even know it happened until he spoke to one of the cashiers!”

Resorts World is located at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard. The $4.3 billion integrated resort opened in June 2021.

Prior Casino Heists

On Sept. 6, a man stole thousands of dollars in chips from a live dice table at the downtown El Cortez casino. The thief jumped onto the craps table and grabbed two handfuls of high-denomination chips. Sources told Vital Vegas the crook got $19,100 in chips. El Cortez didn’t confirm this, nor did the casino make a public statement about the theft in September.

Also, in April, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer accused in three Nevada gaming property holdups appeared in Nevada federal court. Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, pleaded not guilty in the federal cases stemming from the theft of about $164K.

In one incident, Rogers is accused of a holdup of the Red Rock casino on Nov. 12, 2021. He allegedly robbed $73,810 from a cashier’s cage. He is also accused of the robbery of the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas on Jan. 6. He allegedly stole $11,500 from that cashier’s cage.

On Feb. 27, Rogers allegedly stole about $78,898 from the Rio Casino Sportsbook. The money was eventually recovered and returned to the casino. Rogers allegedly threatened to shoot a Rio casino worker during the heist.

Rogers was confronted by casino security guards on the pavement near a casino parking garage. Rogers then allegedly brandished his firearm and threatened a guard, police said. The guard clamped his hand around Caleb’s gun, stopping Caleb from firing a round before grabbing the firearm from Rogers’ hand. Other guards then tackled the suspect onto the pavement.

The firearm used in the Rio robbery belonged to the LVMPD, based on the weapon’s serial number. Rogers was suspended without pay from his LVMPD job.

A federal grand jury indicted Rogers in March on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and a single count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of interference with commerce by robbery. He also faces life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence if convicted on that charge.