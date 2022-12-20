Silverton Reportedly Robbed, 4th Las Vegas Casino in 5 Weeks

Posted on: December 20, 2022, 01:38h.

Last updated on: December 20, 2022, 02:19h.

The cage at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas was robbed Tuesday morning, according to a report by KLAS-TV. This is the region’s fourth casino cage robbery in just over five weeks.

According to a report, an unknown amount of money was stolen from a casino cage at the Silverton Casino outside Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. (Image: YouTube)

Sources told the news station that a person arrived at the Silverton in a taxi around 3:30 a.m., robbed the cage, and left in the same taxi.

The taxi cab has since been identified and located, but its driver is not a suspect.

Dec. 12: Green Valley Ranch Robbed

Police are still searching for a man who robbed a casino cage at Henderson, Nev.’s Green Valley Ranch just before 9 p.m. on December 12.

In a news release about the latest robbery, police wrote, “A black male adult entered the business demanding cash from the cage employee.” They stated that the suspect “did not brandish a firearm during the incident.”

The employee complied with the request. Casino personnel are trained not to resist demands made by criminals.

The only other information released by police was that the suspect walked out of the casino with an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in a dark-colored Ford.

Nov. 16: Gold Coast Robbed

On November 16 around 6:30 p.m., a person described as a black male adult, 6-foot to 6-foot-2 inches tall, robbed the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, threatening to kill the cashier. Casino.org’s “Vital Vegas” blog reported the amount taken as about $30K.

Nov. 9: Resorts World Robbed

On November 9, someone robbed $6,000 from a Resorts World casino cage at 1:53 a.m. The suspect “tossed a brown plastic sack onto the counter,” the police report said, then handed the cashier a note reading, “Fill the bag or I will shoot you.”

The cashier complied, then fled to the back of the casino, where he alerted a manager to the robbery.

The suspect left the casino with $6,000 in cash and ran back toward the valet area, where he left in the same cab he arrived in, according to police.

On November 16, the Las Vegas Police Department arrested Zubaid Ibrahim Al Jarmi, 26, for the crime. He was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and felony probation violation. Al Jarmi was on probation following a conviction for robbing a casino cage at the Venetian on Jan. 1, 2020, using a note with similar handwriting.

No injuries were reported during any of the four cage robberies.

Anyone with additional information about the Silverton, Green Valley, or Gold Coast robberies can remain anonymous by contacting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.