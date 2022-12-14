Las Vegas Casino Cage Robbed, Third in a Month

Posted on: December 14, 2022, 02:53h.

Last updated on: December 14, 2022, 03:29h.

Police are searching for the man who robbed a casino cage at Henderson, Nev.’s Green Valley Ranch just before 9 p.m. on Monday. This is the area’s third casino cage robbery in just over a month, qualifying what Las Vegas is experiencing as an official rash.

The casino floor at Green Valley Ranch, where police say a man robbed a casino cage on Monday night. (Image: destination360.com)

In a news release about the latest robbery, police wrote, “A Black male adult entered the business demanding cash from the cage employee.” They stated that the suspect “did not brandish a firearm during the incident.”

The employee complied with the request. Casino personnel are trained not to resist demands made by criminals.

The only other information released by police so far is that the suspect walked out of the casino with an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in a dark-colored Ford. No injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday, no one has been arrested for the crime.

Resorts World Robbery

On Nov. 9, someone robbed $6,000 from a Resorts World casino cage at 1:53 a.m. The suspect “tossed a brown plastic sack onto the counter,” the police report said, then handed the cashier a note reading, “Fill the bag or I will shoot you.”

The cashier complied, then fled to the back of the casino, where he alerted a manager to the robbery.

The suspect left the casino with $6,000 in cash and ran back toward the valet area, where he left in the same cab he arrived in, according to police.

On Nov. 16, the Las Vegas Police Department arrested Zubaid Ibrahim Al Jarmi, 26, for the crime. He was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and felony probation violation. Al Jarmi was on probation following a conviction for robbing a casino cage at the Venetian on Jan. 1, 2020, using a note with similar handwriting.

Gold Coast Robbery

This photo of the Gold Coast robbery suspect was released on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m., a person described as a Black male adult, 6 foot to 6 foot 2 inches tall, robbed the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, threatening to kill the cashier.

Casino.org’s “Vital Vegas” blog reported the amount taken as about $30K.

Police released photos of that suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the Green Valley or Gold Coast robberies can remain anonymous by contacting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.