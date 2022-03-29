Las Vegas Man Who Threatened Mass Shooting Freed After Gold Coast Casino Arrest

Posted on: March 29, 2022, 12:04h.

Last updated on: March 28, 2022, 03:59h.

Las Vegas Metro Police say a local man arrested over the weekend for communicating a bomb threat at an area casino has been released without bail.

Ignacio Robinson’s mugshot after being arrested by Las Vegas Metro Police on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Law enforcement alleges Robinson threatened a mass shooting not unlike the tragedy that took place from Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017. (Image: LVMPD/Casino.org)

Metro Police responded to the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino around 6:30 am PST on Saturday, March 26. Law enforcement was called after Ignacio Robinson, 23, “was acting erratic and causing a disturbance on the casino floor.”

The police report said that Gold Coast security had first asked Robinson to vacate the premises. After refusing, police were summoned. Responding officers reported that as Robinson was being escorted out of the casino and placed under arrest, he threatened to return to the property to “kill them all.”

The Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming. The 86,000-square-foot casino floor, which is located just west of the Rio off of the Strip, is equipped with 1,900 slot machines and 50 table games. The locals venue additionally features a 720-seat bingo room — the largest of its kind in Nevada.

Mass Violence Thwarted

Las Vegas police reported that Robinson made varying comments on what he planned to do following his arrest.

Robinson stated he was going to come back with his friends and blow the place up and kill everybody,” the police report stated. “[Robinson] made racial slurs and stated he was going to come back and kill all of them like Steve Paddock.”

Steve Paddock is a reference to Stephen Paddock, the deceased gunman responsible for the October 1, 2017 mass shooting. The horrific event took place at Mandalay Bay and adjacent Las Vegas Village grounds on the Strip’s southern end.

A motive was never concluded as to why Paddock assembled an arsenal of weapons in his 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay and decided to open fire upon the Route 91 Harvest country music festival below.

The roughly 10-minute shooting rampage resulted in 58 dead victims. Paddock reportedly committed suicide as Metro closed in on his Mandalay Bay room.

Lenient Release?

Though Las Vegas police claim Robinson threatened much violence amid his apprehension, a subsequent investigation determined he is of little risk to the public. Robinson was subsequently released on his own recognizance without bail.

However, a condition of his release is that he avoids any further run-ins with the law. He must also stay away from the Gold Coast.

Many locals voiced their opinions that Robinson’s threats should be taken more seriously.

“Great, so those of us who lived through October 1, 2017 can worry about another one. Real bright,” said one Twitter user to 8 News Now sharing the story. “What judge with an ounce of common sense releases a guy like this on his own recognizance?” asked another.

It’s unclear who that judge was, as Robinson’s court records have not yet been uploaded to Clark County’s online searchable database.