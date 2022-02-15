Las Vegas Wedding Chapels Love 2-22-22, as ‘Twosday’ Prompts Couples to Wed

Posted on: February 15, 2022, 11:39h.

Last updated on: February 15, 2022, 12:06h.

Las Vegas wedding chapels have experienced a decline in ceremonies in recent decades. But the upcoming 2-22-22 palindrome date has officiants and venues booked solid.

LaTahja Frazier (left) and Laborskie Frazier get married at The Little Neon Chapel on May 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Next Tuesday, February 2, 2022, could set records for the number of weddings in Las Vegas on a single day. (Image: AP)

Next Tuesday, February 22, 2022, is likely to become the busiest day in recent Nevada history in terms of weddings.

The surge of couples seeking to marry on the easily remembered date has prompted the Clark County Marriage License Bureau to maintain its temporary popup facility at Harry Reid International Airport through February 22. The Marriage License Bureau traditionally manages an airport wedding registration outlet in the airport during February to accommodate travelers coming to wed around Valentine’s Day.

They [travelers] can get off the plane and grab their bags and pick up their wedding license before they even catch their taxi,” explained Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

With 2-22-2022 falling on a Tuesday, the wedding industry is hyping the date as “Twosday.”

7-7-07 Maintains Title

July 7, 2007, saw more couples get hitched than on any other single day in US history, so claims the popular wedding website The Knot.

More commonly known as 7-7-07, the wedding industry largely credits the date as the anniversary of the most legal weddings. In Las Vegas, 7-7-07 especially rang true, as triple sevens are associated with slot machine jackpots.

July 7 nearly 15 years ago eclipsed January 1, 2001, as well as other popular consecutive dates such as 2-2-02, 3-3-03, 10-10-10, and so on. But 2-22-22, Las Vegas chapel owners say, is shaping up to break the 7-7-07 mark.

“We’re starting to fill 2-20 and 2-26,” Sarah Lester, marketing manager of Vegas Weddings, told KSNV in Las Vegas. “This is, as far as I have seen, really the busiest month we’ve had since the pandemic.”

The number of Las Vegas weddings has declined substantially from 2001, when 121,000 couples exchanged vows in Clark County. In 2018, approximately 74,500 couples said their “I do’s” in the county, and less than 73,200 couples did the following year.

COVID-19, of course, only hurt the wedding industry. Goya’s office says just 56,311 weddings were legally performed in Clark County in 2020.

Getting hitched is rather easy in Las Vegas. For an application to be approved, each person must be at least 18 years old, be unmarried, and the couple must not be nearer to kin than second cousins or cousins of half-blood.

Marriage applications cost $102. Fees vary by chapel, but a basic package at the historic “A Little White Wedding Chapel” begins at just $50.

Milestone Coming

Despite declining wedding numbers, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) says about four percent of all visitors who come to the region each year do so primarily for a wedding. The tourism agency is readying to celebrate the five millionth wedding performed in Clark County history.

With the rush of weddings in February, Clark County expects that five millionth wedding to occur later this month. In honor of the milestone, the LVCVA is running an online marketing campaign celebrating all things love, called “Forever Happens Here.”

“The campaign highlights all the incredible ways forever happens in Vegas, from the options for couples just starting their lives together to longtime couples celebrating milestone anniversaries — and everything in between,” the LVCVA says of the advertising.