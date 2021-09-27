Frank Fertitta Drops $35M on Daughter Victoria’s Wedding to Doggy Daycare Owner

September 27, 2021

Last updated on: September 27, 2021, 08:20h.

Frank Fertitta III and his wife Jill have once again spared no expense in celebrating their daughter’s exchanging of vows.

Victoria Fertitta (left) and her older sister Kelley in June. The sisters’ father Frank Fertitta III didn’t hold back in throwing them both extraordinarily lavish weddings. (Image: Instagram)

Over the weekend, Victoria “Tori” Fertitta, the Fertittas’ youngest daughter, wed local Las Vegas businessman Daniel Crowe in an over-the-top gala that area insiders say is rumored to have cost a mind-boggling $35 million.

Daughter of Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III got married this weekend. Rumored cost: $35 million. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) September 26, 2021

The weekend celebration took place at Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa, which is owned by Fertitta’s Station Casinos and the company’s publicly traded unit Red Rock Resorts.

Scott Roeben of Vital Vegas, the go-to Twitter insider for all things Vegas, reports that Victoria’s wedding reception was planned by Mindy Weiss, whose clients include the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Tori’s now husband Daniel owns and runs Tails Pet Resorts on the north side of town in Las Vegas. The canine boarding, daycare, and grooming center opened in the fall of 2019. Crowe grew up working with animals, as his father was a veterinarian in the Las Vegas Valley.

Victoria and her sister Kelley are socialites in Southern Nevada and California, and are embarking on their own business ventures. Kelley runs her own wellness membership program, while in 2017 Tori went off the New York City to pursue an MBA at New York University and study luxury retail.

$60M in Wedding Bills

The Fertitta family had no comment on the reported cost of the weekend’s festivities. The casino billionaires also refused to confirm the price tag of Kelley Fertitta’s 2018 wedding that was said to cost $25 million.

If the price tags are in the correct neighborhood, it means that Frank Fertitta III has spent a whopping $60 million on the weddings of his two daughters. Frank and Jill also have a son — Frank Fertitta IV.

Unlike the 2018 shindig, no rumblings of celebrities in attendance and/or performing for the new married couple have yet emerged. For Kelley’s 2018 wedding, musicians Bruno Mars and Seal headlined the reception.

Frank Fertitta III certainly has the financial means to throw such parties without thinking twice. According to Forbes, his net worth is presently $2.8 billion. With Red Rock Resorts trading nearly two percent higher on the Nasdaq today, he’s estimated to have earned $26 million today alone just from his stock holdings in the casino operator.

Union Latest

Fertitta III, along with his brother Lorenzo Fertitta, have long opposed allowing their casino workforces to unionize. Station Casinos is currently fighting a legal challenge from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on allegations that the company purposely interfered with a unionization vote.

The ongoing saga boils down to whether Station Casinos significantly improved benefits for employees at Red Rock Resort soon before those very workers were set to decide if they wished to join the Culinary Union. The NLRB contends that the company increased 401(k) contributions, added free health care for team members earning less than $20 per hour, and eliminated HMO deductibles for all staffers in an effort to convince them to reject the unionization effort.

In what’s a rare mandate, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta III have both been ordered to testify before the NLRB on allegations of undercutting a labor organization effort. No date for their testimony has been confirmed.