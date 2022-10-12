Connecticut’s Foxwoods Casino Parking Garage Sees Fire, Multiple Vehicles in Flames

October 11, 2022

Last updated on: October 11, 2022, 08:54h.

Several vehicles in Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino’s parking garage caught fire late Tuesday afternoon. There did not appear to be any injuries. But vehicles were likely damaged from the flames.

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire in the parking garage of Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. No injuries were reported. (Image: Sierra Jerz via WJAR)

It is unclear what caused the fire. Staff from a local fire marshal’s office was investigating its origin as of Tuesday evening.

It appears less than a half-dozen cars or SUVs caught on fire, based on initial news reports. The blaze apparently took place on the second level of the Fox Tower garage, according to local media.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 to 45 minutes, Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department Chief Floyd Chaney told The Day, a local newspaper.

Several Garage Floors Temporarily Closed

Several levels of the garage were shut down until the fire was brought under control. Foxwoods officials wanted to keep visitors and employees away from areas where there was risk of danger.

Several local fire departments responded to the garage fire under a mutual aid agreement.

The firefighters arrived at the fire at about 4 pm. By 5:29 pm, firefighters from one of the responding departments, the Ledyard Fire Company, left the casino complex.

Initial reports did not say if the parking facility was damaged by the flames. The fire did not spread to other casino structures.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. It is located in Ledyard, Conn. The casino is approximately 47 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn.

Prior Casino Fires

Casinos in other states recently have seen fires, too. For instance, in May a fire broke out in an IT room at Michigan’s Bay Mills Resort & Casino. That led the tribal gaming property to shutter for several days.

The fire led to smoke coming from the ceiling. Key internal systems were damaged.

The fire took place in an information technology room on the main floor. Sprinklers were activated. The fire was largely extinguished by water from the sprinklers.

The gaming property is located in Brimley, Mich. It is owned and operated by the Bay Mills Indian Community.

Elsewhere, in August, a mattress fire in a 10th floor room at the Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas was quickly battled by responding firefighters. No injuries were reported. It took crews three minutes or less to extinguish the blaze.

Also, in April, a Bridger, Mont. fire led to the deaths of two people in Honest Toms Saloon & Casino. The Honest Toms fire led to finding Marla Murray, 71, and John Ahles, 33, inside the building. Both were deceased.

Murray was an employee and she was working at the time. Ahles also worked at the casino. But he was off-duty that night, MTN News, a regional news site, said.

Authorities believe the fire was suspicious and an inquiry became focused on a possible homicide. The casino has closed.