Las Vegas Strip Sees Reckless Motorist In Police Chase Nearly Strike Pedestrians

Posted on: December 2, 2022, 04:34h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2022, 05:57h.

A driver repeatedly evaded police as he drove on and around the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, police said. He traveled on and off of sidewalks and on two casino properties despite multiple efforts by Metro police to pull his car over.

The Linq parking garage in Las Vegas, pictured above. A reckless driver led police on a pursuit in the garage and on and near the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Flickr)

Eventually, driver Wilson Reyes-Gonzales’ car caught fire and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers extricated him from the vehicle, according to KVVU, a local TV station,

The incident began when Reyes-Gonzales was seen tailgating a taxi near Linq Lane and Winnick Avenue, police said. Police yelled at him to stop following the cab, and when a Metro officer tried to block his car, Reyes-Gonzales drove onto the sidewalk close to pedestrians, police said.

Soon, he drove back onto the street and started to tailgate a Dodge Charger before driving into the Linq’s parking garage. His car struck and demolished security barrier arms at the garage’s entrance and exit, police said.

Reyes-Gonzales exited the garage back onto Las Vegas Boulevard and traveled to the valet area at Bally’s Las Vegas, now becoming the Horseshoe Las Vegas. At this point, he drove over a curb and almost struck a pedestrian who was walking on a sidewalk pushing a stroller, police said.

He also came close to striking a police officer on Flamingo Road, police added.

Kept Pressing Gas Pedal

Metro officers realized they had to stop the vehicle out of safety concerns, so they employed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on the vehicle. A PIT maneuver is a method for police to turn their vehicles sideways quickly and often leads the pursued driver to lose control of his or her car and come to a stop, according to an online explanation.

That effort led the suspect to repeatedly press the gas pedal on the car, spinning and smoking his tires. It appeared Reyes-Gonzales was “attempting to ram his way through officers” as the smoke blocked their vision, the report said.

Taken to Hospital

For about a half hour, police yelled out to Reyes-Gonzales to surrender. He ignored the commands and, eventually, his car caught fire. That led officers to force their way into the car and rescue Reyes-Gonzales, who was taken to the nearby Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Reyes-Gonzales refused to speak to Metro officers and later was booked at Clark County Detention Center. As of Friday, he was no longer listed in custody at the jail, according to online records.

Police did not have updated information on Reyes-Gonzales’ condition as of Friday.

One of the police cars involved in the chase was damaged during the pursuit, police added.