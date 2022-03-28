Las Vegas Strip Deadly Stabbing Began as Dispute Over Dog, Cops Reveal

Posted on: March 27, 2022, 11:39h.

Last updated on: March 27, 2022, 11:39h.

A 58-year-old man remained in custody this weekend after he allegedly fatally stabbed another man on the Las Vegas Strip. The assailant, identified as Freddy Allen, knifed the victim on an iconic pedestrian footbridge at about 9:30 pm Saturday, police said.

Freddy Allen in a mug shot, pictured above. Allen allegedly fatally stabbed another man on a Las Vegas Strip footbridge. (Image: LVMPD)

The assault took place between the MGM Grand Las Vegas and the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. The unnamed victim later died at the University Medical Center.

On Friday, the two men had argued about a dog, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said. They saw each other again at the footbridge Saturday night. Allen then stabbed the victim once, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

Suspect Allegedly Tried to Run Away

When officers arrived at the footbridge, Allen had a knife in his possession, police said. He allegedly attempted to flee from the crime scene located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

But Allen was soon apprehended by Metro officers and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, KLAS, another local TV station, reported. He was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday night.

Allen is scheduled to appear in local court as soon as Monday. If convicted, he could face many years in prison.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy on the victim. His identity will be released after his relatives are informed about his death, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Prior Violent Crime

The Strip has seen several violent crimes in recent months. For instance, following a New Year’s Eve crime spree, Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, were charged on 13 counts, including murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

One of the fatal shootings occurred at the Fashion Show Mall. Another murder took place at the Palace Station. A robbery also took place at the Sahara Las Vegas parking garage. The garage robber fired a bullet at a worker, but the employee escaped injury, police said.

Also, Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death last month of one victim in a hookah lounge located east of the Strip.

Demetreus Beard, 33, succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. Beard suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Wilson was also wounded in the incident.

Wilson was also charged with 12 counts of attempted murder for the alleged wounding of a dozen others during the deadly incident at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

It is located on East Sahara Avenue. The venue is about a mile from the Sahara Las Vegas.