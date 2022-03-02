Las Vegas Suspect Arrested on Murder, Attempted Murder Counts for Dozen Shootings

Posted on: March 2, 2022, 10:41h.

Last updated on: March 2, 2022, 11:32h.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the weekend shooting death of one victim in a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip. Lee Frank Wilson was also reportedly charged with 12 counts of attempted murder for the alleged wounding of a dozen others during the deadly incident.

Las Vegas Metro police continue to search the crime scene of a shooting located east of the Las Vegas Strip. A suspect was arrested on one count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder. (Image: Las Vegas Sun)

Wilson allegedly fatally shot Demetreus Beard, 33. He succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. Beard suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Saturday’s shootings are believed to be the incident with the most casualties in the Las Vegas Valley since the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay hotel. That day, Stephen Paddock fired upon the large crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Strip.

The most recent shooting spree took place at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, located on East Sahara Avenue, at about 3:15 am Saturday. It is about a mile from the Sahara Las Vegas.

Victims in Critical Condition

The shootings took place after an argument erupted at a party early Saturday morning. Emergency responders gave many victims cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or tied a tourniquet on them to control bleeding. Ambulances transported victims to nearby hospitals.

But at least two of the victims were in critical condition hours after the shooting. Police did not release updated conditions on the patients. Nor did they release their names. The case is ongoing.

Wilson was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said. He is scheduled to appear in local court on Thursday.

Several Prior Convictions, Prison Sentences

Wilson was convicted of prior violent crimes, the Review-Journal reported. He was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon count in 2008.

In 2003, he allegedly shot two dogs. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aiming a firearm at a human being, two counts of maiming or killing another person’s animal, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons, according to Las Vegas court records cited by the Review-Journal. Wilson was sentenced to 19 months in prison, the report adds.

In 2018, Wilson was charged with domestic battery. The following year, Wilson, Calvin Hicks, and Demarlo Williams were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. They allegedly shot at two men and two cars in 2018. Wilson pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was sentenced to a year in prison.