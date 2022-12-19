Las Vegas Reality Star Jamie Lopez Dies

Jamie Lopez, the star of the WE tv reality show Super Sized Salon and the founder of Las Vegas’ Babydoll Beauty Couture salon, has died. She was only 37 years old. According to TMZ, she had been hospitalized in Las Vegas and died over the weekend of heart complications.

Jamie Lopez, 37, was the founder of Las Vegas’ Babydoll Beauty Couture and the star of We tv’s ‘Super Sized Salon’. (Image: Facebook)

Lopez’s salon posted a statement in her memory on its Instagram page on Monday. It read: “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of the founder and owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the Legendary Jamie Lopez.

It continued: “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family and team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

Lemonade out of Lemons

Lopez, who at one point weighed 846 lbs., opened her first beauty salon in 2012 in Los Angeles. She fashioned the business idea out of a personal humiliation.

“It was a traumatizing experience to have a chair break,” Lopez told KTNV-TV in 2017, referring to her visit to “the last salon I’ve ever been to that wasn’t my own – because, I was like, I’m not doing this anymore.”

While most salons have the same standard-size seating options, Babydoll Beauty Couture caters to plus-sized women. Its specially made salon chairs are 85 inches wide and its pedicure benches support up to 600 pounds.

“I started off as a makeup artist and was highly discriminated against for being a plus-size woman,” Lopez told Yahoo Beauty in 2017. “I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.

“It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful,” she continued. ‘When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy.”

In 2017, Lopez relocated her salon to Las Vegas, designing it while she was too heavy to get out of bed. The We tv show tracked her progress, including her 400-lb. weight loss, and her first time walking inside the new salon.

Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year – was about to begin shooting its second season.