Las Vegas Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Out, Jimmy G In?

Posted on: January 12, 2023, 12:55h.

Last updated on: January 12, 2023, 01:59h.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently said farewell to their legion of fans. That’s because he will seek a trade in the off-season, or the team will cut him outright. Meanwhile, the latest rumors out of Las Vegas suggest that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will sign with the Raiders next season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr waves to fans after a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Image: Getty)

The Raiders were 6-11 in Josh McDaniels’ first season as their head coach. They finished in third place in the top-heavy AFC West and never really had a shot at a wild-card berth.

The Raiders are a popular team. But betting-wise, they were only 8-9 against the spread this season.

Before the season began, the Raiders were +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII. Their championship odds gradually declined as their tumultuous season progressed.

The Raiders began the season with a three-game losing streak, with all three losses decided by one score or less. They had an early bye in Week 6, and were 1-4 and stuck in last place in the division.

Things didn’t improve after the bye, and they lost three games in a row to sink to 2-7. They finally found their mojo and gained some traction in late November, with back-to-back overtime victories against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. They also defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 to improve to 5-7 on the season.

That was the high point of the season. They went 1-4 in their final five games and finished the season with a three-game losing streak.

Derek Carr Leaving Las Vegas

Carr spent his entire career with the Raiders, including five years in Oakland and three years in Las Vegas after the team relocated to Sin City prior to the 2020 season.

It breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr posted on his social media account. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.”

In 15 games this season, Carr completed 60.8% of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He posted a 6-9 record as a starter this season.

In 142 starts with the Raiders spanning eight seasons, Carr went 63-79 as a starter. He has a career completion rate of 64.6% and racked up 35,222 passing yards. He tossed 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions during his eight seasons with the Raiders.

McDaniels benched Carr in the final two games of the season in favor of former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. But the Raiders lost both of Stidham’s starts.

Carr signed a three-year contract extension last year worth $121.5 million. He still has two more years left on his contract at $40 million per season. It might be difficult for the Raiders to find a trade partner with that hefty salary. However, if the Raiders cut Carr within three days of the Super Bowl ending, they’ll only be on the hook for a $5.625 million cap hit.

Jimmy G to Sign with Raiders?

McDaniels and Garoppolo have a history together dating back to the New England Patriots. Garoppolo was the backup quarterback behind Tom Brady when McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Garoppolo has been linked to different teams next season. But he could consider the Raiders because he’s familiar with McDaniels’ system and overall offensive philosophy.

Last summer, there was no shortage of trade rumors involving Garoppolo. At the time, the San Francisco 49ers indicated they were all-in on quarterback Trey Lance, which left Garoppolo as the odd man out. He had one more season remaining on his contract, but was coming off shoulder surgery. The trade market was rather thin, so the 49ers decided to keep him as an expensive insurance policy.

It turned out that the 49ers were lucky they didn’t trade him. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the start of the season, and Garoppolo returned to his former role as the starting quarterback.

Disaster struck in Week 13 when Garoppolo fractured his foot against the Miami Dolphins. He could return later this postseason. But there’s also a chance that Garoppolo will never play for the 49ers again.

Garoppolo has an impressive 40-17 record as a starter over his career.

In 11 games this season, Garoppolo completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He appeared in 74 games during his career and completed 67.6% of all passes for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo was linked to the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders. You can now add the Raiders to the list.

In an odd twist of fate, the 49ers and Garoppolo both hinted that he could stick around the Bay Area for one more season.