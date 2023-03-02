Chicago Bears Shopping Top Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have the #1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they’re listening to trade offers from the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14, which is how they secured the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It marks the first time since 1947 that the Bears were awarded the top pick.

The Bears are +8000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings. They are the fourth-lowest team on the NFL futures board.

The Bears already have a quarterback with Justin Fields, but multiple other teams are competing for a limited number of quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft.

Bryce Young from Alabama is projected to be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young is expected to become the first overall pick if the Bears trade their #1 pick to the highest bidder. DraftKings posted an NFL Draft prop bet on which player will get selected #1, and Young is at the top of the board at -160 odds.

With so many teams desperate for a quarterback, there’s a chance that four quarterbacks are selected in the top 10. This quarterback-seeking draft also includes strong prospects like CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), and Will Levis (Kentucky).

Pick #1: Bears

The Bears could flip the #1 pick for multiple future first-round picks in 2024 and 2025, plus a first-round swap in 2023. They could also secure additional trade-sweetener picks in lower rounds if a bidding war breaks out between multiple teams.

We have flexibility where, if there’s opportunities where if we can turn that into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that,” said general manager Ryan Poles. “If it’s staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well to move the needle to be more successful. We can win some of these close games and bring in guys that can impact this football team.”

If the Bears trade down — even just one spot to #2 — they can still add a top offensive or defensive lineman in the draft. The Bears would also welcome an edge rusher to strengthen their defense.

Pick #2: Houston Texans

The Bears edged out the Texans (3-13-1) for the worst record in the NFL this season because the Texans had one tie.

The Texans have the #2 pick in the upcoming draft and want a new quarterback. Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans apparently wants to move on from Davis Mills, who’s been the starting quarterback for the better part of the last two seasons.

If the Texans are aggressive, they’ll swap picks with the Bears to select Young with the #1 pick.

There’s a more conservative scenario in which the Texans trade the #2 pick and move down in the draft to select one of the other quarterback prospects like Richardson or Levis.

The Texans are a long shot at +20000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, and they’re the second-lowest team on the futures board.

Pick #4: Indianapolis Colts

The Arizona Cardinals have the #3 pick in the upcoming draft. But they already have a quarterback with Kyler Murray. The Cardinals want to address holes on defense, and they’re eying Will Anderson, a superstar edge rusher from Alabama.

The Colts need a quarterback, but they’re in a tricky spot with the #4 pick. Teams that move up in the draft to secure Young must leapfrog the Colts and Texans.

We’re convinced that there is no freaking doubt the guy,” said general manager Chris Ballard about Young. “I know all the speculation out there. To move up, there’s got to be a guy worthy of it.”

If the Colts stand pat, they could still select the third-best quarterback on the board without giving up any future draft picks. Let’s assume Young becomes the first quarterback selected and Stroud goes second. That means the Colts could choose between Will Levis from Kentucky or Anthony Richardson from Florida. Richardson has been getting a lot of hype from pundits in recent weeks.

Colts team owner Jim Irsay has a wild streak in him so he could make a bold move by outbidding the Texans or other suitors like the Panthers for the #1 pick.

Pick #5: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have a pair of first-round draft picks this year with #5 and #20. They acquired the fifth pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Head coach Pete Carroll suggested the Seahawks will consider drafting a quarterback even though Geno Smith had a strong season replacing Wilson as the starter in 2022.

We’ve been drafting in the low 20s for such a long time, so you just don’t get the chance with these (top) guys,” said Carroll said.

The Seahawks have the flexibility and draft capital to potentially acquire the #1 pick from the Bears, thanks to the Wilson trade. However, the Seahawks are considered one of the most frugal teams in the league, so it’s doubtful they’d find themselves in a bidding war for the #1 pick.

The most likely scenario is they retain Smith for a couple of seasons while they develop a younger quarterback prospect with the #5 pick.

The Seahawks were 9-8 last season and secured a trip to the playoffs as an NFC wild-card team. The Seahawks are +7000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Pick #7: Las Vegas Raiders

The Detroit Lions have two first-round picks this year, including the #6 pick. They’re sticking with veteran Jared Goff at quarterback for now, but they could shake things up by selecting a quarterback.

The Raiders have the seventh pick in the draft, and they recently parted ways with Derek Carr, so they’re in the market for a new quarterback. It’s unknown how the Raiders will land a new quarterback. But they have three distinct paths: draft, trade, or free agency.

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo have both been mentioned in rumors to join the Raiders in Sin City next season. Garoppolo is a free agent and has ties with head coach Josh McDaniels dating back to their time with the New England Patriots.

The Packers hinted that they’d only trade Rodgers to an AFC team. The Raiders and New York Jets were both mentioned as probable landing spots for Rodgers. He recently emerged from his darkness retreat and indicated he’d decide soon whether to remain in Green Bay or ask for a trade.

A trade for the top pick seems the most logical route to adding a new quarterback for the Raiders. Pairing Young with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams would be a great fit.

The Raiders are +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII and their uptick in odds reflected the Rodgers trade rumor.

Pick #8: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have the #8 pick in the draft and need a quarterback. The Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota, which wasn’t surprising after the two parties had a falling out in the second half of the season.

Head coach Arthur Smith also wanted to give rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder a shot a starting a few games late in the season. Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, went 2-2 as a starter with the Falcons last season.

If the Seahawks or Lions draft a quarterback, it puts the Falcons in a difficult spot because they’ll miss out on one of the top four prospects, so they must make a trade and move up.

The Falcons are +7500 odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Pick #9: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have the #9 pick after finishing with a 7-10 record last season. The Panthers stockpiled enough draft capital to aggressively acquire the #1 pick in a trade with the Bears. They acquired multiple picks when they traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers before the deadline.

Team owner David Tepper is eager to revamp the team after his gamble with ex-head coach Matt Rhule didn’t pan out. He hired Frank Reich as the new head coach, which drew much fan criticism. Tepper wants to get the fans back on his side, so moving up in the draft to select Young would be a great start.

The Panthers are +5500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Other Trade Partners: Commanders, Bucs

The Washington Commanders have the #16 pick and need a quarterback after they cut Carson Wentz. With extra salary cap space, they’ll try to entice a veteran free agent like Jimmy G or Derek Carr to join the team, if they’re available. The Commanders could make a run at Young, or possibly move up in the top five to snag Stroud or Richardson.

The Bucs also need a starting quarterback, but only have the #19 pick. Tom Brady finally retired, but there’s a strong rumor that Carr could end up with the Bucs if the Jets acquire Rodgers in a trade.

The Bucs are +6000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, and the Commanders are +7000 odds.