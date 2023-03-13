Las Vegas Raiders to Sign Jimmy Garoppolo, No Change in Super Bowl Futures

Posted on: March 13, 2023, 03:07h.

Last updated on: March 13, 2023, 03:30h.

Jimmy Garoppolo will sign a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their next starting quarterback. The addition of Garoppolo had no effect on the NFL futures market, and the Raiders are still +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers rips a pass against the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” in Santa Clara. (Image: USA Today Sports)

You can never trust everything you hear in Las Vegas, but this time, the rumors were correct. For most of this offseason, Garoppolo was expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers and join the Raiders.

Garoppolo will earn $67.5 million over the next three seasons in Las Vegas, including $34 million in guaranteed salary.

The Raiders were 6-11 last season during their first year under head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels and Garoppolo have a previous relationship from when they were both with the New England Patriots. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and Garoppolo was the backup quarterback behind Tom Brady.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings don’t think the addition of Garoppolo will help the Raiders win Super Bowl LVIII. The Raiders are still +4000 odds, which is the same odds as when the betting market opened up at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

The Raiders are +3500 odds to win the AFC championship. The AFC West is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are the long shot to win the AFC West at +1300 odds. The Chiefs are the consensus favorite to win the division at -140 odds, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (+350), and Denver Broncos (+400).

Carr Out, Jimmy G In

The Raiders and former starting quarterback Derek Carr parted ways in the offseason. Carr was well aware of the rumors that the Raiders wanted Garoppolo in 2023. Carr met with the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets, and signed with the Saints last week.

Garoppolo sustained a foot injury in Week 13 last season causing him to miss the last stretch of the 49ers’ regular season and the entire playoffs. He began the 2022 season as the backup quarterback behind Trey Lance and was called into action when Lance fractured his ankle in Week 2.

Garoppolo has an exceptional regular-season record as a starting quarterback. His teams are 40-17 when he starts. If you count the playoffs, Garoppolo posted a 42-19 record as the 49ers’ quarterback.

Garoppolo’s ability to manage a game and limit turnovers has never been in question, however, he’s prone to injuries, which has been a problem during his tenure with the 49ers.

Garoppolo missed five games in 2022, two games in 2021, and 10 games in 2020. In 2018, Garoppolo played in just three games before he tore his ACL and needed season-ending surgery, which resulted in missing 13 games. In total, he missed 30 games with the 49ers due to a laundry list of injuries.

During 74 career games in the NFL, Garoppolo completed 67.6% of his passes and tossed 87 touchdowns against 42 interceptions. In 11 games with the 49ers this past season, Garoppolo had a 67.2% completion rate for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Jimmy G, Carr Benefit in a Weak Market

In the last few weeks, the Raiders were also linked to Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers said they won’t trade a disgruntled Rodgers to another NFC team, which fueled rampant speculation that the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Raiders were in the running to acquire Rodgers in a trade.

All signs point toward the Jets acquiring Rodgers. The Jets and Packers have agreed to terms, but they’re waiting for Rodgers to make the final decision. Rodgers is considering retirement and it’s clear his time with the Packers is over. If he decides to suit up next season, it will be with the Jets.

While the Jets wait for Rodgers to make a retirement decision, other free-agent quarterbacks made deals with other teams. Carr didn’t waste any time and signed with the Saints last week in a four-year deal worth $150 million.

This offseason has limited free-agent options at quarterback, which created fierce competition for Carr and Garoppolo. The lack of available quarterbacks has other teams turning to the 2023 NFL Draft to fill their need at quarterback. It’s the precise reason why the Carolina Panthers moved up in the draft to acquire the #1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears.