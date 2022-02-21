Las Vegas Issues Five Millionth Wedding License, ‘Twosday’ to Marry Many More Couples in Southern Nevada

Posted on: February 21, 2022, 11:54h.

Last updated on: February 21, 2022, 11:54h.

Clark County, home to Las Vegas, has issued its five millionth wedding license.

Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez pose for a photograph with their Las Vegas marriage license alongside Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on February 20, 2022. The marriage license is the five millionth issued in the county’s history. (Image: Clark County Nevada)

The Clark County Clerk confirmed issuing the historic wedding license yesterday, February 20. The recipients were Luis Pantoja and Mayra Ramirez, who stood in a long line outside the clerk’s office on Sunday waiting to receive their marriage documents.

Las Vegas tourism officials have been celebrating the anticipation of the county approving its five millionth marriage license for many months. The Strip’s marketing component — the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) — rolled out a campaign called “Forever Happens Here” to commemorate the millions of couples who have said “I do” in Southern Nevada.

Along with marketing the destination as a whole, the LVCVA’s advertising initiatives play a critical role in keeping the more than 150,000 casino resort and hotel guestrooms occupied throughout the year.

Wishing Luis and Mayra a lifetime full of happiness! https://t.co/mGSLAS7ppQ — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 20, 2022

Happy Couple Surprised

Pantoja and Ramirez hit it lucky while visiting Las Vegas to get hitched, but not on a slot machine. The Patterson, Ca., residents were unaware of Clark County approaching its five millionth wedding license milestone.

We were trying to keep it intimate,” Ramirez said with a grin and chuckle.

In honor of the achievement, Pantoja and Ramirez were given a diamond ring from Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers, $1,500 in Allegiant Air credit, an autographed metal print of the new Marriage License Bureau Mural by local artist Jerry Misko, and a ceremonial “Key to the Las Vegas Strip.” The newlyweds will also receive a comped trip back to Southern Nevada to celebrate their one-year anniversary in February of 2023.

Tomorrow is Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — also known as “Twosday.” Las Vegas wedding chapels are reporting limited availability for services due to heightened demand. Wedding industry experts say 2-22-22 could experience more weddings than on any other day in US history.

Weddings and Weed?

Las Vegas is famed for its iconic little white chapels, but a relatively new industry in Nevada is seeking to get in on the wedding business.

Planet 13, the self-dubbed largest legal marijuana dispensary in the world, announced today its offering of “weed weddings.” In partnership with Las Vegas Cannabis Tours, Planet 13 is making its event space available for the exchanging of vows.

The pot complex is offering varying wedding packages. The $600 “Mary Marry Jane” package includes 40 photographs from a professional photographer, plus a video recording of the ceremony.

Throughout February, Planet 13 is marketing a $2,222 wedding package for couples and four guests that includes 60 photos, ceremony videography, and a wedding bouquet made out of cannabis leaves. The bundle additionally comes with a “munchies” buffet, green wedding cake, pot favors, his-and-hers matching bongs, and a helicopter ride over the Strip.