Las Vegas Felon Allegedly Stole $1M in Cash, Chips from Poker Pro’s Home

Posted on: May 20, 2021, 09:23h.

Last updated on: May 20, 2021, 10:59h.

A Las Vegas gang member was arrested this week for allegedly stealing a safe containing $750,000 in cash and $250,000 in poker chips from the home of pro poker player Chad Power.

Brock Brewer, in a mug shot shown at right, allegedly stole a safe stored in a Nevada home owned by pro-poker player Chad Power, left. Inside the safe was $1M in cash and chips. (Images: LVMPD, World Series of Poker)

The suspect, Brock Brewer, 32, and at least one other man, allegedly followed Power from a Las Vegas casino to his Henderson, Nev. house earlier this year.

The duo returned on Feb. 10, when they allegedly broke into the residence through a back door when nobody was home. They stole the safe before fleeing via a front door, police said.

Power was playing poker at the Las Vegas Strip’s Aria Hotel & Casino when the break-in took place, police told KVVU, a local TV station.

The burglary was captured on a home surveillance camera. Video showed two men breaking into the residence, police said. When they left, one had the safe on his shoulder, police add.

Both suspects had lowered/removed their facemasks at this point and their faces were visible,” police reports were quoted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Soon after the crime, a Henderson detective assigned to the case looked for prior burglaries or robberies which targeted poker players in Southern Nevada.

It was discovered that in 2006, an unnamed poker player was followed from the Bellagio back to his house. That’s where $15,000 in cash and chips were stolen, KVVU said. Brewer was a suspect in that case, police said.

An earlier photo of Brewer was similar to the man shown in the video taken at Power’s home, police said. Also, a check of cellphone records showed Brewer was at the house when the duo stole the safe, police add.

Following their investigation, Henderson police booked Brewer Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center.

He was charged with theft $100,000 or greater, conspiracy, and home invasion, the Review-Journal said.

Brewer remained in custody at the jail as of Thursday morning, according to correctional center records. He is scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court on June 1.

Belongs to New Born Crips Gang, Cops Said

Brewer is a known gang member, the Review-Journal said. Police reveal he is a member of the New Born Crips gang. It is also known as “NBC.” His gang moniker is “C-Rida.”

Previously, Brewer was convicted for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, conspiracy, and robbery, police told the Review-Journal.

Brewer lives in the security-gated Rhodes Ranch neighborhood of Las Vegas. Police recently spotted Brewer driving a 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat there.

The vehicle’s listed owner was Brewer’s mother, police said. It was purchased on Feb. 15 through a $30,000 cash down-payment at a Claremont, Calif. dealer.

Also, located at Brewer’s residence was a 2018 Maserati Levante SUV. It also is registered to Brewer’s mother. It was purchased in Arizona for $60,000 in cash, police said.

Police seized both vehicles. Officers believe at least these two vehicles were purchased by using the stolen cash.

The currency stolen from the safe was in $100 bills. Most were grouped in collections of $50,000.

A third vehicle at Brewer’s home was also seized by cops.

Chad Power Ranked Poker Player

Chad Power has earned $610,094 in total live tournament winnings, based on information from the Hendon Mob poker database.

He is ranked 3,533rd on an all-time money list. He lists his residence as Pittsburgh, Pa.