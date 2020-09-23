Shooting at Aria Casino Latest Gun Incident on Las Vegas Strip

One person was injured in an overnight shooting at the Aria Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, police said. This is one of several gun incidents at casinos on the Strip over the past few days.

Police and emergency vehicles line up outside the Aria Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting Tuesday. This is the third gun incident on the Strip in several days. (Image: Fox5 Vegas)

A dispute in the valet area at the Aria on Tuesday at about 11 pm led to shots being fired, possibly in the air, police said. One woman was grazed in the incident and taken to a hospital with a minor injury. She later was released.

By midday Wednesday, police had not arrested a suspect.

People posting on social media sites claimed the shooting involved a birthday party for 29-year-old rapper MoneyBagg Yo, though police did not confirm this information, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On an Instagram post by WQHT-FM radio, a person identified as MoneyBagg Yo is heard saying he was in Las Vegas but denying the shots were directed at him or his party. By Wednesday, the Memphis, Tennessee-native had not posted this same message to the 5.3 million followers on his own Instagram page.

The incident prompted social media posts from people in the area who heard gunfire.

One Twitter user identified as Dorien Grais posted that she heard six gun shots from her 35th-floor room at the nearby Vdara hotel-casino. “Is is not safe in a 5-star place?” she asked in the tweet.

Gunplay on the Strip

The shooting at the Aria is the third reported gun incident on the Las Vegas Strip in less than a week.

Two people where injured in a shooting in front of the Paris hotel-casino on Saturday. One person was shot five times, according to KLAS-TV. Both victims were expected to survive. Three men were arrested and charged in the incident.

On Tuesday, police chased a man with a gun from Harrah’s hotel-casino on the Strip to the nearby Casino Royale, where he was arrested, the television station reported.

Hours after the shooting at the Aria, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said these incidents seem to be the result of people having little to do now that large venues such as nightclubs are closed under COVID-19 restrictions. Casinos were allowed to reopen June 4 with health measures in place.

Lombardo is head of the combined city-county Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It’s just a lot of people in a small condensed area, and you infuse their desire to have a great time and infuse things like alcohol and drugs and it’s a bad combination,” he said on KLAS-TV’s Good Day Las Vegas.

Police have made more than 1,100 arrests and confiscated more than 60 guns in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip in recent weeks, the sheriff said.

Encore Resort Melee

These incidents come in the wake of a large fight earlier this month at the Encore Resort, also on the Las Vegas Strip.

This melee prompted Wynn Resorts, which owns the Encore, to file a lawsuit against 20 unknown men and women involved in the incident. Damage to the property was estimated at more than $15,000.

A Wynn Resorts spokesperson told the Review-Journal the company planned to increase room rates and hire more security.