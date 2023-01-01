Las Vegas Deceased Pedestrians Identified, Motorist Arraigned for Alleged DUI

Posted on: January 1, 2023, 11:09h.

Last updated on: January 1, 2023, 11:09h.

Two pedestrians killed last week near the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) in downtown Las Vegas were identified as a New Mexico couple.

Police tape blocks the site of a fatal accident near the Fremont Street Experience last week. Two pedestrians were killed. (Image; KVVU)

The local coroner’s office said they were Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, N.M., according to KVVU, a local TV station.

He was declared dead at the intersection. The woman was rushed to University Medical Center. But she passed away soon after arriving at the hospital.

Earlier, the man was identified as being from Minnesota. But authorities later clarified he is from New Mexico.

The tourists were walking at the intersection of Fremont and 4th streets on Wednesday night when a GMC Acadia struck them. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

The couple had crossed the street even though the walk signal said do not cross, KVVU said.

The SUV was operated by Mykael Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas. She was traveling north on 4th Street. She had a green light, KVVU said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers located Terrell a short time after the collision.

It appeared she was allegedly still under the influence when police found her. Terrell was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI counts, KVVU said.

Driver Told Not to Drive

She appeared at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday. Judge Holly Stoberski set her bail at $100,000.

The judge also ordered that if Terrell posts bond, she cannot drive a vehicle. She also must wear an ankle bracelet monitor.

It appears Terrell posted bond and was released from custody, based on online jail records.

Her case was continued to Wednesday.

If found guilty, she could face two to 20 years for each of the deaths, KVVU said. She has yet to enter pleas on the charges.

In the past five years, nearly 43% of all crashes involved DUI, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety (NOTS).

Marissa Pensabene, Clark County deputy public defender, represented Terrell during Thursday’s court appearance.

She revealed that her client is a single mother. She has a three-year-old. Terrell is employed at an internet company.

The accident site is located about a half mile from the FSE, a popular pedestrian mall. It is close to the many downtown casinos.

Second Fatality

In an unrelated incident a few hours earlier on Wednesday, an elderly pedestrian died after a motor vehicle accident near Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The victim was believed to be in her 70s.

The incident took place at about 4 pm on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

It is suspected that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle, KLAS, another local TV station, said. She died at the scene. The driver remained to assist officers in their investigation.