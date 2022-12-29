Downtown Las Vegas Pedestrians Killed in Accident Near Fremont Street Experience

Two pedestrians died after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. The pair were attempting to cross an intersection at 4th and Fremont streets.

Investigators at the site of a double traffic fatality near Fremont Street, pictured above. Two Las Vegas pedestrians were killed. (Image: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

The vehicle, described as a GMC Acadia, was heading north on 4th Street. The motorist had a green light and drove into the two victims. The driver then fled the scene, according to KVVU, a local TV station.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old man from Minnesota, died at the intersection. The second victim, a 51-year-old woman from New Mexico, was rushed to University Medical Center. She was declared deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the pair were walking in a crosswalk but did not have a signal to cross the street, KVVU said. The driver didn’t stop after the collision. She was later identified as Mykael Terrell, 28, KLAS, another local TV station, reported. She was charged with DUI and hit-and-run related charges, KLAS said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were able to interview witnesses. Officers also reviewed surveillance video. In order for police to conduct their investigation, portions of 4th Street were closed to vehicles.

The accident site is located about a half mile from the Fremont Street Experience and is close to the many downtown casinos.

North Las Vegas Fatal Accident

In an unrelated incident, a few hours earlier on Wednesday, an elderly pedestrian died after a motor vehicle accident near Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The victim was believed to be in her 70s.

The incident took place at about 4 pm on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

It is suspected that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle, KLAS said. She died at the scene. The driver remained to assist officers in their investigation.

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard North were closed after the collision. Traffic was detoured to other streets on Wednesday evening.

Prior Accidents

Las Vegas has seen other motor vehicle accidents with serious or deadly injuries in the past year.

Last month an allegedly intoxicated motorist lost his arm in a crash that took place east of the Las Vegas Strip. Identified as George Solis of Las Vegas, he was driving a Subaru on Sahara Avenue.

The car went off of the right side of the road, struck multiple utility poles, flipped over, and slid along the major thoroughfare.

The crash led to Solis’ arm going through the vehicle’s sunroof before the car rolled, KLAS reported. His arm was severed near the elbow. Authorities did not immediately know the driver’s medical condition following the incident.

The accident took place on Sahara Avenue east of 15th Street, a couple of miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. The Sahara Las Vegas is several blocks from the accident site.

Solis was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to maintain a lane, KLAS said.

DUI Data

In the past five years, nearly 43% of all crashes involved DUI, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety (NOTS).

That percentage has led to onsite blood draws of suspects at local accident sites.

Phlebotomists are accompanying LVMPD sergeants daily to collect blood samples at traffic stops and accident sites.