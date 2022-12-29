Casino.org The World's Online Gaming Authority Since 1995
Menu
Сlose

Downtown Las Vegas Pedestrians Killed in Accident Near Fremont Street Experience

Posted on: December 29, 2022, 08:07h. 

Last updated on: December 29, 2022, 09:21h.

Ed Silverstein @casinoorgedsilv Read More
Expertise: Crime, Legal, Tribal Gaming.

Two pedestrians died after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. The pair were attempting to cross an intersection at 4th and Fremont streets.

Investigators at the site of a double traffic fatality near Fremont Street
Investigators at the site of a double traffic fatality near Fremont Street, pictured above. Two Las Vegas pedestrians were killed. (Image: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

The vehicle, described as a GMC Acadia, was heading north on 4th Street. The motorist had a green light and drove into the two victims. The driver then fled the scene, according to KVVU, a local TV station.

One of the victims, a 44-year-old man from Minnesota, died at the intersection. The second victim, a 51-year-old woman from New Mexico, was rushed to University Medical Center. She was declared deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the pair were walking in a crosswalk but did not have a signal to cross the street, KVVU said. The driver didn’t stop after the collision. She was later identified as Mykael Terrell, 28, KLAS, another local TV station, reported. She was charged with DUI and hit-and-run related charges, KLAS said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were able to interview witnesses. Officers also reviewed surveillance video. In order for police to conduct their investigation, portions of 4th Street were closed to vehicles.

The accident site is located about a half mile from the Fremont Street Experience and is close to the many downtown casinos.

North Las Vegas Fatal Accident

In an unrelated incident, a few hours earlier on Wednesday, an elderly pedestrian died after a motor vehicle accident near Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The victim was believed to be in her 70s.

The incident took place at about 4 pm on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

It is suspected that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle, KLAS said. She died at the scene. The driver remained to assist officers in their investigation.

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard North were closed after the collision. Traffic was detoured to other streets on Wednesday evening.

Prior Accidents

Las Vegas has seen other motor vehicle accidents with serious or deadly injuries in the past year.

Last month an allegedly intoxicated motorist lost his arm in a crash that took place east of the Las Vegas Strip. Identified as George Solis of Las Vegas, he was driving a Subaru on Sahara Avenue.

The car went off of the right side of the road, struck multiple utility poles, flipped over, and slid along the major thoroughfare.

The crash led to Solis’ arm going through the vehicle’s sunroof before the car rolled, KLAS reported. His arm was severed near the elbow. Authorities did not immediately know the driver’s medical condition following the incident.

The accident took place on Sahara Avenue east of 15th Street, a couple of miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. The Sahara Las Vegas is several blocks from the accident site.

Solis was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to maintain a lane, KLAS said.

DUI Data

In the past five years, nearly 43% of all crashes involved DUI, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety (NOTS).

That percentage has led to onsite blood draws of suspects at local accident sites.

Phlebotomists are accompanying LVMPD sergeants daily to collect blood samples at traffic stops and accident sites.

Related News Articles

Similar Guides On This Topic

No comments yet

Write a comment

Write a comment

Your email address will not be published.

Related News Articles

Living Las Vegas: Discover Vegas’ B-Side Hits

Mitch Schneider December 18, 2022

Harvest Music Festival Photographer Recalls Las Vegas Massacre on 5th Anniversary — Exclusive Interview

Corey Levitan October 1, 2022

Fremont Street Experience Second Murder Suspect Reportedly Apprehended

Ed Silverstein July 28, 2022

Las Vegas City Council Tables Under-21 Proposed Curfew for Fremont Street

Ed Silverstein August 4, 2022

Most Popular

‘Puppetry of the Penis’ Holding Las Vegas Auditions

Corey Levitan December 23, 2022
Showboat Atlantic City casino hotel Bart Blatstein

Showboat Atlantic City Converting More Guest Rooms to Studio Apartments

Devin O'Connor December 23, 2022

Silverton Reportedly Robbed, 4th Las Vegas Casino in 5 Weeks

Corey Levitan December 20, 2022

New England Patriots Owner Gifts VIP Experience to Fan Harassed at Las Vegas Raiders Home Game

Corey Levitan December 24, 2022
Harrington Raceway Delaware Casino cybersecurity malware

Delaware Casino Harrington Raceway Closes Amid Undisclosed Technical Difficulties

Devin O'Connor December 28, 2022

Most Commented

Most Read

Harry Reid Airport Delays, Cancellations Continue During Holiday Travel

Ed Silverstein December 26, 2022

Las Vegas’s Rampart Casino Reportedly Robbed on Christmas Eve

Ed Silverstein December 25, 2022

Latest Casino Stocks:

Retrieving stocks data...
Retrieving stocks data...
Retrieving stocks data...
Retrieving stocks data...
Retrieving stocks data...