Fremont Street Experience McDonald’s Worker Shoots Two Victims After Shift

Posted on: January 11, 2023, 04:35h.

Last updated on: January 11, 2023, 04:52h.

A 16-year-old employee at the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) McDonald’s, located in downtown Las Vegas, has been arrested. He allegedly fired upon a crowd last month, which left two people injured.

Na’quentin Norsworthy in a mug shot, pictured above. He allegedly shot two people on Fremont Street. (Image: LVMPD)

The suspect, Na’quentin Norsworthy, had just finished his shift at the McDonald’s on December 29. He made his way to the intersection of Third and Fremont streets.

Norsworthy allegedly fired several rounds at the crowd. He later was apprehended.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers charged him with battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Detectives were able to identify him by viewing surveillance video. The shooter had been holding a McDonald’s hat, too. After the shooting, he ran away.

The two victims suffered leg wounds. They both underwent treatment at a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

On December 30, officers went to where Norsworthy lived: an apartment near Main Street and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.

Suspect Talks To Cops

They asked him about the shooting. Norsworthy admitted several customers were running after him. His shift had just ended.

Na’Quinton explained he grabbed a black 9mm Glock handgun from his backpack and shot approximately eight rounds behind him as he ran away, attempting to scare the group that followed him,” according to a police report.

Norsworthy also said he threw the firearm in a parking lot after the shooting, KLAS said. Officers looked for the weapon but did not locate it.

One of the injured victims had been at the McDonald’s. After ordering and paying for her meal, she asked a cashier for a receipt.

The cashier failed to provide her one. She asked to speak with a manager.

The cashier then made an obscene gesture with his finger. The woman’s relatives got into an argument with the cashier.

The crime scene after a Fremont Street shooting. The alleged shooter has worked at a nearby McDonald’s. (Image: KLAS)

A second victim said he and those he was with were listening to music while they were on Fremont Street.

The shooting started, and he and his relatives rushed to a nearby store. They took cover inside.

It was unclear from initial reports if those who were wounded had interacted with the suspect while he was working in McDonald’s.

Norsworthy’s bail was set at $20,000 by Las Vegas Judge Daniel Westmeyer. It is unknown as of this week if Norsworthy posted bond.

Norsworthy was charged as an adult, KLAS said. But after his arrest, he was placed in a Nevada juvenile detention center.

Prior Shooting

Last year, there were other serious shootings and violent crime at or near the FSE.

Most notably, on June 19, Raymond Renova, 23, was killed during a shooting there. He worked as a tattoo artist and lived in Las Vegas.

A second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was described as an “innocent bystander.”

The incident began as an apparent dispute among several individuals. The situation escalated and one of the people pulled out a firearm. Bullets struck Renova and the second victim, KTNV, a local TV station, reported.

LVMPD officers later arrested Ruben Robles, then 16, for the shooting. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and carrying a concealed weapon. His case is expected to go to trial next April.

In July, another suspect, Fabian Carmona, 22, was also arrested in connection with the June shootings. He is charged with murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit murder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

He allegedly took part in the fight which led to the homicide and assault. Carmona “threw the first punch” and stomped on one of the victims, KLAS reported. He also got stabbed in the fight, the report added.