Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Platinum Hotel Teenage Murder Victim Identified

Posted on: March 29, 2023, 05:05h.

Last updated on: March 29, 2023, 05:05h.

The teenager who was shot on Saturday night at Las Vegas’ Platinum Hotel and Spa, and later died, was identified as a local high school football player.

Deputies outside of Las Vegas’ Platinum Hotel and Spa, pictured above. The hotel was the scene of a fatal shooting. The victim was a high school football player. (Image: KSNV)

The victim is Omarion Marques Wilson, 17, of North Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was on the football team at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Omarion was a special kid and brought joy and laughter to our Longhorn Family,” a Legacy High School football Twitter post stated on Sunday. “Rest in Peace Mardub gone too soon. #RIP22.”

Wilson was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday night.

He died from a gunshot wound in his chest, an autopsy revealed. The shooting also was determined to be a homicide, the coroner’s office ruled.

As of Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives had yet to make an arrest in the case.

Wilson was in a fifth-floor room at the hotel attending an 18th birthday party. The party was crashed by persons who were not invited. An argument broke out, which led to the shooting, police said.

The hotel is located on Flamingo Road near Koval Lane. It’s also near the Las Vegas Strip.

Axe Reportedly Used in Las Vegas Strip Assault

An axe was used in an assault on an unnamed woman who was on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Her head bled from the injuries, but she declined to be transported to a hospital.

The assailant and victim didn’t know each other before the assault, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported.

The attack took place at about 1 p.m. near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard.

No word if a suspect was arrested.

Two Men Charged in Nevada Under-Age Sex Sting

Two men were booked in jail on child sex charges last Thursday after they — unknown to them — allegedly took part in a sting operation organized by the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

Bronson Floyd Hayes, 50, and Sergio Francisco Bautista, 35, both were placed in the Clark County Detention Center.

Each was charged with soliciting a child and luring a person under the age of 16 with a computer to commit a sex act, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS.

Both allegedly negotiated for sexual services with a decoy, officials said. As of Wednesday, they were released from custody.

Homeland Security Investigations, Clark County School Police and Las Vegas City Marshalls took part in the investigation. It was led by investigators from the Attorney General’s office.

My office will always work to investigate individuals involved in these abhorrent and unlawful actions,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement.

Firefighters To Take Part in Las Vegas Strip Rescue Drills

Passersby on the Las Vegas Strip may see Clark County firefighters well above street level on Wednesday. They may even be 550-feet in the air involved in what appears to be a helicopter rescue at The High Roller.

But the operations are not for real. They’re just practice drills, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported. It will help local firefighters train for real emergencies.

The High Roller is on the Strip between Flamingo and Spring Mountain roads. It’s believed to be the tallest observation wheel in North America, according to KLAS.