Las Vegas’ Platinum Hotel Site of Deadly Shooting During Teenage Birthday Party

A boy was shot in a fifth-floor room at the Platinum Hotel & Spa located near the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night, authorities revealed. The young victim died a short time later.

Platinum Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, pictured above. A young victim was shot at the hotel and later died. (Image: Flickr)

The unnamed juvenile was at the hotel for a birthday party. It appears an argument broke out and an unidentified male wounded the victim.

The victim was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He was declared dead at the hospital.

No one else was injured from the shooting, according to initial news reports.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were notified about the shooting at about 9:17 p.m.

Based on initial information, several people were at the birthday party. It was for someone turning 18 years of age.

Then, some other individuals crashed the celebration. They hadn’t been invited, according to LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson.

There was some type of altercation which ultimately resulted in gunfire,” Johansson was quoted by the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

Authorities hadn’t released the identity of the victim as of Sunday morning. It appears he resided in Las Vegas or in a nearby community.

Suspect on the Lam

Metro police also didn’t know the name of the shooter as of Saturday night. He fled from the hotel and remained at large as of early Sunday.

The only description of the shooter was that he was a Black male, according to Las Vegas TV station KSNV. He also was wearing dark clothes while at the hotel.

Police closed off the hotel’s fifth floor as officers and detectives investigated the shooting, the Review-Journal reported.

The LVMPD Homicide Section has taken over the inquiry into the shooting.

It’s likely that the victim will be given an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Clark County coroner’s office additionally will likely confirm the victim’s identity.

The Platinum Hotel is located on East Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane. Several other casinos and hotels are nearby, as is the Las Vegas Strip.

Lake Tahoe Shooting

Elsewhere in Nevada, a man was shot in the head and later passed away following a dispute at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe in Stateline on Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after arriving for treatment.

Garcia and Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, had gotten into an argument at the casino’s Center Bar. That led Delgado to pull out a firearm and wound Garcia at about 8 a.m., authorities said.

Delgado was charged with first-degree murder. A second suspect was identified as Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26. She was charged with driving under the influence and being an accessory after the fact. Both suspects remain in jail.