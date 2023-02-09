‘Dances with Wolves’ Star Faces New Child Sex Abuse Charges, Judge Sets Bail

Posted on: February 9, 2023, 10:32h.

Last updated on: February 9, 2023, 01:43h.

Nathan Chasing Horse has been accused of new sex-related cases in Nevada and Canada on top of eight current charges. The Dances with Wolves movie star and cult leader allegedly abused Indigenous girls and women.

Nathan Chasing Horse, at right, recently appeared in a North Las Vegas court. He is charged in a growing number of sex-related cases. (Image: Las Vegas Sun via AP)

The newest charges against Chasing Horse, 46, of North Las Vegas, are two federal counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography, KTNV, a Las Vegas TV station, reported. He allegedly videotaped sex assaults.

The charges were revealed in a federal criminal complaint filed on Wednesday in Nevada U.S. District Court. The counts are part of mounting allegations he assaulted or exploited several indigenous girls and women over a period of about 20 years. As of this week, there are at least six victims in Nevada. One was reported as young as 13.

So far, Chasing Horse hasn’t entered a plea. A preliminary hearing in the state case is scheduled for February 22.

$300K Bail Set

During a North Las Vegas court appearance on Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Craig Newman set Chasing Horse’s bail for the Nevada cases at $300K. Chasing Horse’s attorney asked for bail to be set at $50K.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles argued for the amount to be $2M. He claimed the former actor is “grooming young children” to take the place of other females as they “grow up.” He currently has five wives, according to the AP.

If he makes bond, he may be placed in custody on federal charges, according to the AP. As of early Thursday, Chasing Horse had not posted bond and remains in custody on state charges at the Clark County Detention Center.

After Newman set bail, friends and relatives of Chasing Horse seated in the court cheered with the prospect he could be released from custody, according to the AP.

If Chasing Horse is eventually released, Newman ordered that he must live with a relative, wear an electronic monitor, and can’t have contact with minors or any of the alleged victims, local TV station KVVU reported.

Canadian Victim

Canadian authorities in British Columbia issued a warrant last week against Chasing House for sexual assault, local tv station KLAS reported. The victim claims he assaulted her in 2018 in Keremeos, a small town near the Washington State border, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

More Canadian charges are possible, with the Calgary Herald reporting this week that two or more possible victims are from Alberta’s Tsuut’ina Nation.

Movie Star, Alleged Cult Member

On January 31, Chasing Horse was arrested on eight Nevada charges. These include four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, as well as sexual assault against a child, sex assault, child abuse or neglect, and possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16.

Nevada authorities claim that Chasing Horse was actually the leader of the cult group, The Circle. Members of the cult allegedly believed Chasing Horse was a “medicine man” and had spiritual powers, according to an arrest warrant.

At one time, the alleged cult had some 300 members.

Chasing Horse achieved national fame from Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning western film, Dances with Wolves. He portrayed a character called “Smiles A Lot.”