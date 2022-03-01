Las Vegas Cops Search for Party Goers Who Shot One Dead, 13 Wounded Near Strip

Posted on: March 1, 2022, 07:27h.

Last updated on: March 1, 2022, 07:27h.

The man killed during a weekend shooting in a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip was identified on Monday. Thirteen others were wounded during an exchange of gunfire at the lounge.

Police tape surrounds Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant as officers respond to the crime scene. One person was shot dead and 13 others were wounded at the lounge located near the Strip. (Image: KLAS)

An autopsy showed Demetreus Beard, 33, died as a result of a homicide. He succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. Beard suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Two other victims were reported to be in critical condition over the weekend. The 11 other victims were listed in stable condition.

The wounded were either in University Medical Center or Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The updated conditions of the victims were not released as of Tuesday morning. Police did not release their names.

The shooting took place at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant on East Sahara Avenue at about 3:15 am Saturday. It is about a mile from the Sahara Las Vegas. Also nearby is the Hilton Grand Vacations Club Paradise Las Vegas.

The incident began after a fight erupted. Gunfire followed.

Tourniquets, CPR Administered at Lounge

Responding police officers, paramedics, and firefighters immediately began providing emergency aid to the victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement. Officers tied tourniquets on victims to stop bleeding and provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation where needed, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The preliminary investigation by detectives indicates there was a party at the business where at least two subjects got into an altercation. During the altercation, the subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people,” LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Capt. Dori Koren said in the statement. He called it an “isolated incident.”

As of Tuesday morning, police had yet to make arrests in the case. Police searched the lounge for evidence, such as bullets. They also are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with any information can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or via the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The lounge remained closed as of Tuesday. One poster, identified as “Alex W.” on the lounge’s website posted a comment on Sunday that warned, “Beware stay safe.”

Crime Seen Along The Strip

Last year, the LVMPD initiated a selective enforcement effort called “Operation Persistent Pressure” due to the number of violent crimes on or near the Las Vegas Strip. Police made a number of arrests linked to illegal firearms or illegal narcotics.

The number of casualties in the weekend shooting brought to mind the 2017 mass shooting where Stephen Paddock fired upon the massive crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Strip. He was perched at a 32nd-floor suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel. Many were either killed or wounded. He ended his life by a self-inflicted wound.