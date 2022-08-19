Kansas Sportsbooks Open in Sept., Mobile Betting Will Make NFL Season Start

Posted on: August 18, 2022, 07:04h.

Last updated on: August 18, 2022, 07:18h.

Sports betting will be live in Kansas on Sept. 1, with mobile wagering launching a week later, confirming bettors in the state will be able to participate all of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Kansas State football players in 2021 game. Sports betting will be live in the state on Sept. 1. (Image: Wichita Eagle)

Kansas bettors will be able to place wagers at retail sportsbooks starting Sept. 1, meaning they can wager on that weekend’s slate of college football games, should they so choose. The commercial casinos in Kansas are Boyd Gaming’s Kansas Star, Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood, and the Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Golden Eagle is a tribal gaming venue.

Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Governor Laura Kelly (D) said in a statement.

Previously, there was speculation Kansas could use revenue from sports betting to lure the NFL’s Chiefs from neighboring Missouri. But the governor recently said that’s highly unlikely. Forecasts indicate sports betting could create $1 million to $5 million in new revenue for Kansas — not nearly enough to lure a professional sports team. For her part, Kelly says neither she nor anyone on her staff reached out to Chiefs ownership about a potential move.

Kansas Moved Swiftly

In what’s been a slow period on the regulatory front, Kansas, Massachusetts and Maine are the only states to approve sports betting legislation to this point in 2022.

To its credit, Kansas is the only member of that trio that’s about to go live, and that will likely be the case through the end of 2022. Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling on the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), no state has gone from sports betting legislation becoming law to launch faster than Kansas. The related bill went into effect there on July 1.

Conversely, some states take months or more than a year to get regulated sports betting off the ground. For example, it’s been more than 18 months since Maryland voters approved sports wagering, but no bets have been placed in that state.

“Kansans will be able to use any of state-approved platforms within the geographic boundaries of the state,” according to the statement from the governor’s office.

Kansas Sportsbook Operator Lineup

The press release from Kelly’s office doesn’t mention specific operators. But it’s believed that the initial batch of sportsbook firms that will launch in Kansas will be comprised of Penn Entertainment’s Barstool, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

“Operators are being granted a one-year provisional license based on past performance in other states. The platforms that have been granted contracts will be announced soon,” said the governor’s office.

Advertising costs on local media there are likely cost-efficient, and the state could be accretive to gaming companies’ top lines. Plus, the state hosts two NASCAR races per year, and is home to the rabid Kansas University basketball fan base.