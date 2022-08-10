Kambi Expands Latin American Sports Betting Presence Through Exclusive Deal in Argentina

Posted on: August 10, 2022, 07:38h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2022, 10:11h.

Sportsbook provider Kambi has signed a multi-year agreement with gaming platform Ondiss, expanding that firm to more Argentine provinces. It’s a particularly lucrative partnership for Kambi, as it includes exclusivity for its sports betting operations.

B2B sports betting platform provider Kambi’s stand from the 2018 ICE gaming expo. The company is finalizing a substantial deal to expand its interest in Argentina. (Image: ICE Gaming)

The agreement, according to a Kambi press release, means that the company’s sportsbook will be used by Betwarrior, Casino Magic, and Casino Club on an exclusive basis in Argentina. There is also the potential to add more gaming operators that are part of Ondiss’ network in the country.

Through the partnership, Kambi will significantly increase its presence in the country. It is currently in three provinces, but can expand to up seven more in the coming months. That would cover almost 50% of the country’s 23 provinces.

Substantial Growth for Kambi

The multi-channel partnership offers Kambi the ability to grab a larger piece of the growing Latin American gaming market. It will add its services to provinces such as Córdoba, Argentina’s second-most populous, as well as in provinces where the regulatory framework provides the local operator with exclusivity.

Kambi previously partnered with Casino Magic in the Neuquén province in the first quarter of 2021. Later, in the fourth quarter, it added a new deal in Argentina with BetWarrior. The latter made it the first sports betting provider to operate in the province of Buenos Aires, as well as in its capital, after the implementation of new regulations.

Casino Club operates several gaming properties throughout Argentina. In addition, it plans on launching its sports betting service with Kambi in the province of Misiones later this year. This marks an inaugural partnership between the two companies.

Ondiss Tied to Controversial Figure

In addition to its extensive footprint of casinos in Argentina, Ondiss also has ties to gaming properties elsewhere. In 2014, Dania Entertainment Center was ready to take over the Dania Casino & Jai Alai (now the Casino @ Dania Beach) property in Dania Beach, FL, from Boyd Gaming. Behind it, holding 75%, was Ondiss Corp.

At the time, US officials became concerned over how Dania Entertainment was going to finance the $85-million purchase. As a result, they put the company’s principals under the microscope.

Among these executives is Cristóbal López. The Argentine businessman and entrepreneur, and the man behind the Casino of Mendoza, still remains in the spotlight today for alleged tax evasion and other crimes.

López has, on several occasions, claimed that the target on his back is retribution. It stems, he says, from his previous relationship with former Argentine President Nestor Kirchner and his wife, current VP (and also former President) Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The businessman faced allegations that he used his hospitality properties to help the Kirchners launder money. Those accusations didn’t survive scrutiny in court when the case reached a conclusion last year.

However, López didn’t emerge completely unscathed. Because he, in his words, remains a target, a different court ordered him to pay ARS154.4 million (US$1.15 million) in outstanding taxes.

He has stated he can’t afford to pay the tax bill, dubbing it part of the ongoing political persecution he faces. However, the government always gets its money. It has ordered his two sons, Emiliano and Cristóbal, to pay ARS48.6 million and ARS76 million (US$363,344 and $567,796), respectively.