JACKPOT: Venetian Las Vegas Player Wins $1M in Pai Gow Poker Game

Posted on: November 2, 2022, 11:26h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2022, 11:53h.

One lucky and happy guest at The Venetian Las Vegas won more than $1 million this weekend. The player was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

The Venetian, pictured above. A player at the casino won more than $1 million this weekend. (Image: Expedia)

It was during a Face Up Pai Gow Poker game. There was a $5 side bet, too. That got them in the running for the Progressive jackpot, KVVU said. The total jackpot was $1,009,601.

Typically, in Pai Gow Poker, players are dealt seven cards. After one draw, players must make a two-card low hand and a five-card high hand, each as high as possible.

The name of The Venetian winner was kept private. Details on the game weren’t released.

Recent $2.8M Win

Also, last month, a slot player won big at The Venetian, with a jackpot of close to $3 million. It was from a $5.88 bet.

The winning total was $2,835,768, the casino revealed. The Venetian didn’t identify the winner, nor did it release on which day the money was won.

The player hit the jackpot by matching three explosion symbols. It was on the Fu Babies bonus on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine. The Asian-themed machine is made by SG Gaming.

The Venetian is to undergo a major upgrade. Apollo Global Management is planning to spend more than $1 billion to update the property. The property’s pool deck will be completely overhauled, a $50 million addition to TAO Beach Dayclub will be undertaken, and new restaurants will be added, with some debuting as soon as next year.

In March 2021, Las Vegas Sands announced the sale of the Venetian, Palazzo, and Venetian Expo to Apollo and VICI Properties for $6.25 billion. Apollo paid $2.25 billion for the operating rights to the venues, while VICI shelled out $4 billion for the real estate. The transaction closed this year.

Earlier Jackpots

Other Las Vegas properties have also paid out jackpots in recent months.

In October, a player won $496,675.95 at Bally’s Las Vegas casino. It was on a Mega Progressive Jackpot. The unnamed visitor got a royal flush while playing three-card poker. The winner chose not to release his/her name.

In addition, a woman won $717,738.88 on a slot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in October. She placed a $15 bet. It was her first spin, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. The total was received from a Grand Progressive jackpot.

The winner lives in Hawaii. Her name wasn’t released by the casino.