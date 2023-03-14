Jackpot: Married Couple Wins on Adjacent Keno Machines at Rampart Casino

Posted on: March 14, 2023, 09:28h.

Last updated on: March 14, 2023, 11:32h.

A husband and wife won more than $100K in total at Las Vegas’ Rampart Casino on Saturday night while sitting next to each other at the off-Strip gaming property.

The Rampart Casino, pictured above. A husband and wife both won while playing Four Card Keno video machines at the Las Vegas casino. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The two were playing Four Card Keno video machines at the High Limit Bar when they both hit the jackpots. The wins were simultaneous, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported.

We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048,” the casino said in a statement.

The exact total was $100,288. They were playing $1 hands.

Typically, Four Card Keno players select their numbers from the 80 numbers shown on the video screen. The numbers are drawn randomly by a hopper.

Keno traces its origins from China. It’s played similarly to a lottery, and its rules are like Lotto.

At the Rampart Casino, one of the players populated the upper left corner of the machine. The other player won with the lower right corner, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The winners were believed to be locals, but declined to release their names.

This happened right here! "Husband, wife hit jackpots totaling over $100K at off-Strip Las Vegas casino." https://t.co/hNW4hZSx4E — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 13, 2023

More details on the jackpots were not available.

Caesars Palace Player Wins $100K in Video Poker

A mystery player hit a $100K jackpot on Thursday night at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

The lucky gambler got four aces with the two of clubs being the kicker. The winner was playing video poker.

The player was believed to be visiting Las Vegas from out of town, and decided to play $125 hands when he/she hit the jackpot, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Caesars Palace is a Caesars Entertainment property.

Chumash Casino Resort Awards $50K Prize

A woman, identified as “Lisa B.,” won $50K in a Sunday night drawing at California’s Chumash Casino Resort.

The lucky visitor, who hails from Oxnard, Calif., took part in the quarterly “Money Talks” drawing.

To improve her chances, Lisa repeatedly used her player’s club card since November. She often plays the slot machines and table games at the tribal casino.

Lisa was one of 30 winners during the weekend drawing. The total given out was $250K in cash and prizes.

Chumash Casino is located in Santa Ynez, which is about 125 miles northwest of Los Angeles. It’s owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.