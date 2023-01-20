Jackpot: Caesars Palace Player Scores Two Successive $100K Wins on Friday the 13th

Posted on: January 20, 2023, 09:46h.

Last updated on: January 20, 2023, 11:08h.

Friday the 13th isn’t always unlucky. Just ask the unnamed player who won two separate $100K jackpots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas last Friday.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas, pictured above. The Caesars Entertainment property continues to see jackpots for players. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The patron hit his first win, which was good for $100,250, at 1:09 a.m. on Friday. Then, exactly 15 minutes later, at 1:24 a.m., the same player won again. That total was $100,500.

Both wins were on Triple Play Draw Poker machines, Caesars Palace announced Thursday in a Twitter post. The game is a video poker machine.

Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards member who hit two #jackpots within 15 mins of each other, totaling a win of over $200k! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/UeuFKe3Uoo — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) January 19, 2023

Caesars Palace operator Caesars Entertainment didn’t reveal the player’s name or provide specifics about the wins.

Other Caesars Entertainment Jackpots

Two days later, on Sunday, also at Caesars Palace, a mystery player won a $119K jackpot on a slot machine. Details on the spin weren’t released by Caesars Entertainment.

Earlier this month, on January 7, a player won a jackpot of $200K on a video poker machine, also at Caesars Palace. The patron was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker. The winning hand included four 2s and a 3.

Two other Caesars Entertainment properties saw recent jackpots in Las Vegas.

At Paris Las Vegas, Gabriel Moreno of Pensacola, Fla., hit the Major Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $199,281.40 on Saturday.

Moreno and his wife revealed they plan to use some of the money to remodel their house. They expect to take the balance and invest it.

On Sunday, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, an unnamed player, who was celebrating a birthday, got a six-card straight flush. The winner was playing I Luv Suits Poker. The winning jackpot was $130,831.

Earlier this month, a lucky local man started the new year right. He won more than $6.4 million while playing Pai Gow Progressive poker at the Flamingo Las Vegas Casino. The total jackpot was $6,443,401.

The player won the game with a straight flush. The winning cards were the eight, nine, 10, jack, queen, and ace of spades, as well as a joker.

Protect Yourself, Winnings

A word of caution to all the lucky winners. Casino.org reported earlier this week that several casino security professionals urged lucky players to protect themselves and their winnings.

Some of their advice includes asking for a check instead of cash for winnings, especially if it is a larger sum. If you’re staying at the casino’s hotel, you should also temporarily store winnings in the cashier’s cage or in a safety deposit box. Winnings should be placed in a financial institution as soon as possible.

If you win a jackpot, you can also use the casino’s security offerings as part of the safeguards, such as having a guard walk you to your car or hotel room.