Jackpot: Caesars Palace Player Wins Over $1M on Slot Machine

Posted on: January 30, 2023, 04:36h.

Last updated on: January 30, 2023, 04:47h.

A guest at Caesars Palace Las Vegas casino scored a $1M payday on Monday.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas, pictured above. A player won over $1M on a slot at the casino on Monday. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The player was on the casino floor at 4 a.m. when he/she won the jackpot on a slot machine. The exact total was $1,040,252, according to a statement from Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Caesars Palace.

The early bird gets the worm,” Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Rudy Cavazos said about the win in a statement.

Details on the lucky winner were not released by Caesars Entertainment. Nor were details revealed on the spin.

Prior Wins

On January 13, an unnamed player won two separate $100K jackpots also at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. That was also early in the morning.

The patron hit his first win, which was good for $100,250, at 1:09 a.m. Then, exactly 15 minutes later, at 1:24 a.m., the same player won again. That total was $100,500.

The slot machine, which paid out over $1M at Caesars Palace on Monday. It was an early morning jackpot. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Both wins were on Triple Play Draw Poker, Caesars Palace announced in a Twitter post. The game is on a video poker machine.

Other Caesars Entertainment Jackpots

On January 15, also at Caesars Palace, a mystery player won a $119K jackpot on a slot. Details on the spin weren’t released by Caesars Entertainment.

Earlier, on January 7, a player won a jackpot of $200K on a video poker machine, also at Caesars Palace. The patron was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker. The winning hand included four 2s and a 3.

Two other Caesars Entertainment properties saw January jackpots in Las Vegas. At Paris Las Vegas, Gabriel Moreno of Pensacola, Fla., hit the major progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $199,281.40.

Moreno and his wife revealed they plan to use some of the money to remodel their house. They expect to take the balance and invest it.

Also, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, an unnamed player who was celebrating a birthday got a six-card straight flush. The winner was playing I Luv Suits Poker. The winning jackpot was $130,831.

Earlier this month, a lucky local man started the new year right. He won more than $6.4 million while playing Pai Gow Progressive Poker at the Flamingo Las Vegas Casino. The total jackpot was $6,443,401.

The player won the game with a straight flush. The winning cards were the eight, nine, 10, jack, queen, and ace of spades, as well as a joker.