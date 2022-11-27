Jackpot: Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Slot Player Wins Over $1M in Texas

One lucky player recently won more than $1 million on a slot machine at Texas’s Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel. It was on an Asian-themed Dancing Drums Explosion.

The specific jackpot was $1,016,715.91, according to KENS, a Texas TV station. Details were not released.

The game was developed by the company now known as Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder. It was formerly known as Scientific Games until a rebranding.

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is operated by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas. It is based in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eagle Pass is about 142 miles southwest of San Antonio, Texas.

Prior Jackpots

Last month, another Dancing Drums Explosion player won big at The Venetian Las Vegas. It was from a $5.88 bet. The winning total was $2,835,768, the casino revealed.

The Venetian didn’t identify the winner, nor did it release on which day the money was won.

Earlier, in 2020, a player at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas won $3,934,609.07 on a Dancing Drums Explosion game.

Name Change

Light & Wonder’s name change became official earlier this year. Its shares are traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

As part of the reorganization, in 2021 Scientific Games sold off its lottery and sports betting businesses for $7.2 billion.

The lottery business was sold to Brookfield Business Partners, a private equity firm, for $6.1 billion. The sports betting unit was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings for $1.2 billion.

The money generated in the transaction was used to pay off company debt. In April, the gaming company said its outstanding debt was $4 billion. That was down sharply from $8.8 billion at the end of last year.

New Focus

By divesting the lottery and sports betting units, Light & Wonder can focus on gaming machines and table games in land-based casinos, as well as iGaming, social gaming, and casual mobile gaming. The company sees a total addressable market of up to $70 billion.

In October, Light & Wonder also announced the acquisition of privately held technology provider House Advantage.

House Advantage has a core platform called “HALo.” It provides an omnichannel loyalty and marketing solution. The House Advantage acquisition helps Light & Wonder shore up its rewards program menu. Details on the deal were not released.

The addition of House Advantage’s software and technology solutions lets Light & Wonder “capitalize on the growing convergence of digital and land-based gaming,” Light & Wonder interim CEO Matt Wilson said in a statement.

“With HALo, we gain a powerful omnichannel player loyalty solution that complements our current product family and enables us to deliver a truly differentiated offering,” Wilson added.

Last December, Light & Wonder abandoned its bid for SciPlay, which was an effort to further expand into digital gaming.

In July 2021, Scientific Games offered an 11% premium to acquire the 19% of SciPlay it didn’t already own. SciPlay investors would have received 0.25 Scientific Games shares for each of their shares.