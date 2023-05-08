Jackpot: Hard Rock Sacramento Player Wins $1.27M on Slot
Posted on: May 8, 2023, 11:31h.
Last updated on: May 8, 2023, 11:49h.
A mystery player recently won $1,272,905.89 on a slot machine at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento. The win was on a $3.75 wager.
The California casino tweeted on Saturday the lucky person was playing an Ultimate Fire Link Explosion machine provided by Light and Wonder.
Also, a player identified as “Frank M.” won a $231,429 jackpot last Wednesday at Station Casinos’ Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson, Nev. He was playing jump bingo and got a coverall in 51 called numbers. Only odd numbers were called in the session. Players were given cards with even numbers already covered.
The winner was identified as a local, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Paris Las Vegas Player Hits $277K
An unnamed player won $277,866 while playing Mississippi Stud Poker on Wednesday at Paris Las Vegas.
The winner, who’s a Caesars Rewards member, hit a mega progressive jackpot.
Paris Las Vegas is a Caesars Entertainment property.
Boyd Gaming Jackpots
Many players won $10K or more at Boyd Gaming properties in Southern Nevada during April.
- On April 29, a Suncoast Hotel and Casino player won a $10K jackpot on a Buffalo machine.
- On April 28, a player won more than $16K on a Splendid Fortunes game at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa.
- On April 24, a player called “Leander” won more than $12K on a Buffalo machine at California Hotel Casino (The Cal). They played $5.
- A player named Naomi won $10K on a Quick Hit machine at The Cal on April 22.
- On April 20, a local won more than $138K while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast.
- Another guest won more than $32K while playing Dancing Drums at the Aliante on April 16.
- On April 15, a visitor from Hawaii won $10K on a poker machine at The Cal. They won with four aces.
- Another player, called “Uncle Jay,” won more than $24K at The Cal on April 14. He was playing Triple Stars.
- A visitor called Jeremy won $20K at The Orleans Hotel and Casino Keno Lounge on April 11. He had a winning six-spot ticket.
- On April 8, a visitor won more than $11K while playing on a Gold Stack 88 machine at Cannery Casino Hotel. On the same day, a visitor from Hawaii won more than $10K at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel. They were playing Super Dragon.
- On April 6, a guest from Iowa won $11K after placing a $6 wager on a Buffalo machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
- On April 5, a player named Joel won $10K at The Cal. He played $1 on a keno machine.
- Susan won more than $11K while playing Bao Zhu Zhao Fu at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on April 4. She placed a $1.76 bet.
- A lucky guest at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel won more than $10K on April 3. They were playing on a Make That Cash machine.
- On April 2, a guest named Debra made a $3 bet on a Crazy Money Deluxe machine at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. She won $14K.
- And on April 1, a visitor at Fremont Casino wagered $25 and won $20K.
Related News Articles
Related News Articles
Most Popular
Most Commented
-
-
Station Casinos Unveils NFT Loyalty ProgramApril 3, 2023 — 12 Comments—
-
-
Thai Dice Cheat Sewed Magnets into FingertipsApril 25, 2023 — 5 Comments—
-
Colorado’s Monarch Casino Site of Alleged $500K Theft by CashierMarch 28, 2023 — 4 Comments—
No comments yet