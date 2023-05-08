Jackpot: Hard Rock Sacramento Player Wins $1.27M on Slot

Posted on: May 8, 2023, 11:31h.

Last updated on: May 8, 2023, 11:49h.

A mystery player recently won $1,272,905.89 on a slot machine at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento. The win was on a $3.75 wager.

A winning slot at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, pictured above. The player won more than $1.27M. (Image: Hard Rock)

The California casino tweeted on Saturday the lucky person was playing an Ultimate Fire Link Explosion machine provided by Light and Wonder.

Also, a player identified as “Frank M.” won a $231,429 jackpot last Wednesday at Station Casinos’ Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson, Nev. He was playing jump bingo and got a coverall in 51 called numbers. Only odd numbers were called in the session. Players were given cards with even numbers already covered.

The winner was identified as a local, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Paris Las Vegas Player Hits $277K

An unnamed player won $277,866 while playing Mississippi Stud Poker on Wednesday at Paris Las Vegas.

The winner, who’s a Caesars Rewards member, hit a mega progressive jackpot.

Paris Las Vegas is a Caesars Entertainment property.

Boyd Gaming Jackpots

Many players won $10K or more at Boyd Gaming properties in Southern Nevada during April.