Inside Station Casinos’ Plans for New Henderson, Nev. Location

Posted on: December 12, 2022, 09:01h.

Last updated on: December 12, 2022, 09:02h.

Station Casinos wants to built a 600-room luxury casino hotel in Henderson, Nev.’s Inspirada community. The resort would fill the same luxury locals niche as the company’s Green Valley Ranch, also in Henderson, and Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

The property would feature an 80,000 square-foot casino floor and 30,000 square feet of meeting space, according to a Sept. 19, 2022 letter from Station parent Red Rock Resorts to the city of Henderson. It would also include restaurants, a bowling alley, and a movie theater.

On this 45 acres in Henderson, Nev.’s Insparada community, Red Rock Resorts wants to build one of its next casino resorts. (Image: reviewjournal.com)

Using 45 acres of land Station has owned since 2007 – at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway – the casino hotel would be built in three phrases, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Doubling Up

The latest Red Rock casino plan is part of the company’s mission to double its Southern Nevada presence by 2030. The locals-focused Las Vegas casino chain is pumping $750 million into a new 73,000 square-foot casino, sportsbook, and 200-room hotel on Durango Drive in Southwest Las Vegas. It’s also building a new Wildfire casino in downtown Las Vegas, on the site of the former Showboat/Castaways Hotel and Casino, which it purchased and then demolished in 2004.

Red Rock also recently closed on the purchase of nearly 67 acres in North Las Vegas for $55 million, after it received approvals for a new 75,700 square-foot casino and 600-room hotel on the site. And, in July, it purchased 126 acres south of the Strip for $172 million — boosting its unused land holdings in the Las Vegas Valley to nearly 430 acres.

The resort company plans to help finance its massive expansion with profits from selling the land on which a trio of its properties – Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station – sat until they were demolished earlier this year.

Red Rock never reopened the three properties following the COVID-19 lockdown. According to its research, despite the popularity of the casinos, their customers switched over to other Station casinos. So the company opted to sell the land to buyers who, as part of the deal, promised not to open competing casinos on the sites.

In addition to the Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Resorts currently operates multiple gaming properties under the Station brand throughout the Las Vegas area. The company also runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson.