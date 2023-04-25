Jackpot: DraftKings Player Wins Record $1.97M in New Jersey

Posted on: April 25, 2023, 10:26h.

Last updated on: April 25, 2023, 11:03h.

A mystery DraftKings player recently won $1.97M in an online casino game. The win is the company’s largest progressive jackpot yet for the game of chance.

DraftKings Casino logo, above. A New Jersey online player recently won $1.97M. (Image: DraftKings)

The unnamed winner is a New Jersey resident who placed a 10-cent bet while playing Extra Chilli Megaways on DraftKings Casino. The Mexican-themed game is produced by Big Time Gaming (BTG).

The recent win was DraftKings Casino’s largest jackpot to date, Thomas Winter, DraftKings iGaming North America general manager, said in a statement released on Monday.

This record-breaking jackpot marks our second million-dollar winner in the last two months,” Winter added.

Recently, DraftKings Casino progressive jackpot winners saw combined winnings total more than $8.7 million.

DraftKings began providing cross-game, genre-linked progressive jackpots for DraftKings Casino players in New Jersey in October. Eligible games include slot and table games, according to the company.

DraftKings offers hundreds of slot games designed on many different themes. The company’s table games include video poker, as well as roulette, blackjack, and craps.

Caesars Palace Sees Four Players Win Jackpots

Four different players won sizable jackpots within a four-and-a-half-hour stretch on Saturday night at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

The lucky winners won between $100K and $240K starting at 7 p.m. The four jackpots totaled more than $650,000, according to Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Rudy Cavazos.

The first winner received $200,750 at 7 p.m. while playing video poker. An hour later, another video poker player won a $100K jackpot. That person made a $25 bet. At 11 p.m., a $121,500 jackpot was won on a slot machine game. A half-hour later, a video poker player won the evening’s largest jackpot of $240K.

Each player is a Caesars Rewards member.

Suncoast Casino Winner

A Suncoast Hotel and Casino player won more than $138K while playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker earlier this month.

The unnamed visitor to the Boyd Gaming property in Las Vegas bet $40 at the table game on April 16. He wound up with a $138,062.69 jackpot after hitting a straight flush on his fourth hand.



The player also wagered $1 on the progressive bonus and $6 on the fortune bonus. That led him to collect $6K more.

No word on how the player will spend the money, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported.