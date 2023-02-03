Boyd Becomes Local Casinos Partner of Las Vegas Raiders

Posted on: February 3, 2023, 02:08h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2023, 02:33h.

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders have a new partnership, announced Friday. The gaming company will become the exclusive and official local casino partner of the NFL franchise and its home field of Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Boyd Gaming is now a founding partner of the venue. (Image: NFL.com)

The casino operator also gains “founding partner” status at the stadium, which provides for “prominent signage” and branding at the venue. Boyd will also be able to apply its brand and those of its Las Vegas-area gaming venues on the west side of the stadium’s upper deck.

Additionally, Boyd will be a presenting partner of one Raiders home game each year, and the Raiders’ weekly in-season radio show will be ‘Presented by Boyd.’ Boyd and the Raiders will also partner in regular customer promotions, communications and advertisements,” according to a statement.

With 26 casinos in 10 states, Boyd is considered a regional operator. But the Las Vegas-based company runs 10 gaming venues in its home market, including Aliante, California, Cannery, Fremont, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild, Main Street Station, Sam’s Town, Suncoast, and The Orleans.

Boyd Could Be Solid Partner for Raiders

As the NFL franchise in the gaming capital of the US, it’s not surprising that the Raiders have a slew of marketing deals with local gaming companies.

Those include Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts, as well as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians of California. Along with Boyd, each of those gaming operators has Allegiant Stadium founding partner designations.

The Raiders teaming up with Boyd is sensible on multiple levels. First, several of Boyd’s Sin City casinos are popular with locals. Second, some of its venues in downtown Las Vegas, where it’s the largest operator, are tourist destinations, drawing visitors from around the country. Finally, of the nine states outside of Nevada in which Boyd operates, seven are homes to NFL teams — in some cases more than one. That could pave the way for the gaming company’s Allegiant Stadium advertising to resonate with NFL fans beyond Las Vegas.

“Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Raiders have greatly enhanced and strengthened our city’s reputation as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World, giving fans across the country another reason to visit Southern Nevada,” said Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith in the statement.

Another Similar Deal

Earlier this week, Betfred Sportsbook announced a multiyear deal in which it became the official sports betting partner of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights.

That announcement arrived ahead of the gaming company opening a retail sportsbook at Virgin Las Vegas.

“The partnership with the Golden Knights will feature interactive contests for fans during intermission at select VGK home games, brand exposure for Betfred on the dasher board and LED signage at T-Mobile Arena, and exposure on the NHL’s all-new DED broadcast signage. Betfred will also be incorporated on the team’s official digital channels, email newsletter, radio broadcasts, and more,” according to a statement.