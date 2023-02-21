Jackpot: Las Vegas Casinos Pay Four Wins of $400K or More

Posted on: February 21, 2023, 11:40h.

Last updated on: February 21, 2023, 01:13h.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas and the Flamingo Las Vegas recently paid out a total of four wins of $400K or better to lucky players at the Caesars Entertainment gaming properties.

The hand that won $143,042 at Harrah’s Las Vegas, pictured above. The lucky visitor, Joel Sandoval, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

On Saturday, an unidentified player won a $440K jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace. The day before, another unnamed player hit a $401K jackpot, also while playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

Last Wednesday, another mystery player won $401K while playing the same game, video poker, at Caesars Palace. And at the Flamingo Las Vegas last Thursday, Camille Romeo of Edinburg, Pa., won $406,555. She was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and her winning hand was a royal flush in clubs.

Romeo was playing for three hours before winning the jackpot. Last week’s jackpot marked the third time she had played the game. She plans on using some of the money to pay off the mortgage on her house. The balance will be saved for the future.

She was visiting Las Vegas for a few days with her sister and said she believes her family brought her good luck.

$100K-Plus Wins

Smaller amounts were won either at Caesars Palace or Harrah’s Las Vegas on Saturday.

A mystery player won a $120,300 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace. Meanwhile, Joel Sandoval of Fairfield, Calif. won $143,042 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Harrah’s Las Vegas. His hand was a royal flush in spades.

Sandoval had been playing for an hour before hitting the jackpot and says he’ll use the money to help pay for a new house.

In a statement after his win, Sandoval advised other casino players, “Don’t give up,” when trying to hit a jackpot.

Each of these lucky visitors is a Caesars Rewards member. Caesars Palace, the Flamingo Las Vegas, and Harrah’s Las Vegas are each Caesars Entertainment properties.

Earlier Memorable Jackpot

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was successful at playing a different kind of game. He won more than a half-million dollars while trying his luck at Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace.

The payout was $514,837. He won with a royal flush between his three cards and the three cards held by the dealer, Houston TV station KTRK reported.