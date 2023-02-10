Jackpot: Bellagio Casino Lucky Player Collects $3.2M on Slot Machine Win, Big Winners in January

A mystery player won $3.2M on a slot machine last weekend at the Bellagio Las Vegas in a progressive jackpot.

The famous Bellagio fountains on display in front of the hotel-casino, pictured above. A lucky player recently won $3.2M at the Las Vegas Strip casino. (Image: TripAdvisor)

On Saturday, the unnamed Las Vegas Strip visitor won the exact total of $3,257,830 at the Bellagio on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin slot game, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

International Game Technology, the manufacturer of the slot machine, announced the jackpot. The Bellagio is an MGM Resort International gaming property.

Las Vegas, North Las Vegas Jackpots

On January 27, an unnamed visitor at Aliante Casino won $100,000 on a royal flush while playing a Multi Poker Progressive machine.

Other big winners in January include:

A visitor at Aliante Casino won more than $22K on a Dancing Drums machine on January 31.

A player from California turned an $8.80 spin into a progressive jackpot of more than $23K on a 5 Treasures machine at The California Hotel and Casino on January 30.

on January 30. A guest at Cannery won more than $12K playing Mighty Cash Ultra on January 29.

January 26, “Aileen” was playing Dancing Drum at Sam’s Town Gambling Hall. She won more than $28K.

An Ohio resident visiting Fremont Hotel and Casino on January 20 won more than $12K. The tourist was playing Huff ‘n’ More Puff.

on January 20 won more than $12K. The tourist was playing Huff ‘n’ More Puff. On January 18, two other players, “Bernd” and “Marcus” hit a 7 spot in the Keno Lounge at The Orleans Casino . They won $10K.

. They won $10K. On January 15, a player at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino won more than $20,000 on a Buffalo game.

won more than $20,000 on a Buffalo game. On January 10, “Cody” won over $11K when playing Quick Hit Fortunes Blitz at Aliante Casino.

A player at Cannery Casino & Hotel placed an $.88 bet on a Dancing Drums game and won over $11K.

placed an $.88 bet on a Dancing Drums game and won over $11K. On January 7, a player named “Jorge” won over $15K while playing a Huff ‘n’ More Puff at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall .

. At Main Street Station Casino, an unnamed guest from Michigan won more than $11K playing Dragon Link: Harvest Moon on New Year’s Day.

Hard Rock Wins in Tampa

It was recently received that two Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa players also recently hit jackpots.

On January 26, an unnamed player won $1,248,171.14 at the same casino. On January 14, Tracy Hinde of Florida won $1,068,876.58. on a slot machine at the Tampa gaming property.