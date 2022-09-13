Bellagio in Las Vegas is World’s Most Instagrammed Casino

Posted on: September 13, 2022, 01:55h.

Last updated on: September 13, 2022, 02:20h.

The Bellagio in Las Vegas tops a new list of casino-related Instagram posts, surprising no one, anywhere. According to the website Bestcasinosites.net, the famous fountains out front are the reason nearly 3 million Instagram users have hashtagged their photos “#Bellagio.” That’s a million more hashtags than received by the runner-up, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The Bellagio fountains are one of the most iconic Las Vegas tourist attractions. According to a new ranking of casino-related Instagram posts, they have been hashtagged 50% more often than the runner-up. (Image: elitetravel.com)

For anyone who’s ever wondered why a casino would want to spend $300K-$400K per month on an attraction like the Bellagio fountains, which generates no revenue, the answer is that it does generate revenue.

Every one of those posts represents a free Instagram ad. In fact, they’re better than ads, because social media users scroll past ads to seek out posts from their friends.

To compile its list, Bestcasinosites.net said it collated a seed list of 43 of the world’s most iconic casinos from article mentions in the media outlets Architectural Digest, Town & Country, Trips To Discover, New York Spaces, Space Coast Daily, Our Culture Mag, Cool Things, Finances Online and One World 365. The website then scoured Instagram to count the number of relevant hashtags received per casino.

The MGM Grand Vegas placed third on the list with 1,537,806 posts. In fact, six of the Top 10 Instagrammed casinos were located in Las Vegas. (Mandalay Bay came in fourth, Wynn Las Vegas fifth, the Venetian seventh, and the Cosmopolitan ninth.)

“Casinos aren’t just a place to gamble, they can also be picturesque places to stay,” read a statement from Bestcasinosites.net. “From the fountains of the Bellagio to the Egyptian-inspired pyramid of the Luxor, casinos make iconic Instagram snaps with their decadent architecture and interior design.”

