Jackpot: Bally’s Las Vegas Casino Table Game Player Wins Close to $500K

Posted on: October 19, 2022, 04:44h.

Last updated on: October 19, 2022, 04:55h.

A lucky player won $496,675.95 this past weekend at Bally’s Las Vegas casino. It was on a Mega Progressive Jackpot.

Bally’s Las Vegas, pictured above. It will soon be known as the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last weekend, the gaming property saw a player win close to $500K on a table game. (Image: Pinterest)

The unnamed visitor got a royal flush. The person was playing Three Card Poker. The winner chose not to release his/her name. Few details were released on the jackpot and the player.

The Las Vegas Strip gaming property is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment. Bally’s has more than 65 table games. These include blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat. There are also more than 1,250 slot machines.

In addition, the casino has many kinds of poker in the poker room. The games include Pai Gow, Let It Ride, and Texas hold ’em.

Horseshoe Las Vegas Kicks Off in December

As part of a reorganization, Bally’s Las Vegas will become known as the Horseshoe Las Vegas in December, according to content on TripAdvisor.

Bally’s Las Vegas will now see its third name change since the casino opened in 1973. It started as the MGM Grand.

It was in 2004 when Harrah’s Entertainment, now Caesars Entertainment, acquired the Horseshoe brand. Caesars maintained control of the Horseshoe trademark and its World Series of Poker (WSOP).

With the new Horseshoe Las Vegas, the casino also will replace a sportsbook with an arcade targeted to players of all ages. It will be known as the Arcade at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

It will feature more than 80 arcade games. They will be family friendly.

Jackpots Galore on The Strip

Elsewhere on the Strip, earlier this month a slot player won big at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with a jackpot of close to $3 million. It was from a $5.88 bet.

The winning total was $2,835,768, the casino revealed. The Venetian did not identify the winner. Nor did it release on which day the money was won.

The player hit the jackpot by matching three explosion symbols. It was on the Fu Babies bonus on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine.The machine is made by SG Gaming. It has an Asian theme.

Other Las Vegas casinos also reported recent jackpots. For example, a woman won $717,738.88 on a slot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino this month.

She placed a $15 bet. It was her first spin, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. The total was received from a Grand Progressive jackpot.

The winner lives in Hawaii. Her name was not released by the casino. The casino is located in downtown Las Vegas.

At another downtown casino, the Circa, $105,862.50 recently was won. The jackpot was hit while playing an All Aboard Gold Express slot machine.

No word on who the lucky winner is. Nor is it known how much was wagered.