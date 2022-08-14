Resorts World Las Vegas Recognizes LVMPD Officers for Good Deeds

Posted on: August 14, 2022, 09:49h.

Last updated on: August 14, 2022, 09:49h.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers continue to get tickets. Good tickets, that is.

LVMPD Officers Jennifer Parker and Kristopher Hibbetts, center-left and center-right, get honored for good deeds, pictured above. They both got Good Tickets, a program involving Resorts World, that recognizes officers who help members of the public. (Image: LVMPD Foundation)

In collaboration with Resorts World Las Vegas, Metro officers who help members of the public receive much-deserved recognition and a thank you in the form of a staycation at the hotel-casino.

There are many instances so far this year of officers showing kindness and consideration to the public.

In a recent example, two officers assisted a needy man who required clothes that fit him, instead of the oversize outfit he was forced to wear.

LVMPD Convention Center Area Command Officers Mike Garces and Ricky Lara came upon the man on a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip. He had just arrived in Las Vegas and did not have right-sized clothes to wear.

Garces went home and packed up three pairs of pants, shirts, socks, underwear, and shoes for him, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. The man was thrilled with the new outfits.

The officers’ good deeds got them nominated for Good Tickets.

Injured Runner

In April, LVMPD Officer Kristopher Hibbetts was also given a Good Ticket. Hibbetts helped out Aimee Rhodes in February when she was taking part in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon. She pulled a hamstring muscle in the race, KVVU, another local TV station, reported.

I found her and she was kind of just in the middle of the road stuck, couldn’t get off to the side of the road,” Hibbetts told the TV station earlier this year.

Hibbetts assisted her to get up and he placed her on his LVMPD motorcycle. It took about 10 minutes for paramedics to arrive.

She was in pain, but being on the motorcycle helped ease her discomfort. As a way of saying thanks, the runner nominated him for a Good Ticket.

Apartment Furnished

In April, Officer Jennifer Parker also was recognized for her actions. Parker met a woman who was living in her car with her dogs.

Parker was able to furnish an apartment for the woman. That included two dressers, a couch, love seat, bookshelf, kitchen table, a TV stand, as well as some clothes.

Many of the items were paid for from donations from LVMPD officers. Parker paid for the bedframe.

The apartment had been the site of a shooting. There was a blood stain on the floor and bullet hole on a wall. But the woman was thrilled to get a residence.

Officers Help Daily

Helping the public is what LVMPD officers do routinely. Hibbetts said.

We all do it. We all do this every day. I am not different than anybody else [in] … the department,” Hibbetts told KVVU.

The Good Ticket program comes from an idea proposed in 2019. Sydney Ramenofsky, a former member of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, came up with the idea that good tickets should recognize good deeds by civilians. It has evolved to recognize good deeds by officers.

Resorts World provides honored officers a stay and meals at the Las Vegas Strip complex. It also joins with the wider community in recognizing the officers. The LVMPD Foundation oversees the recognition program.