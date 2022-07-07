Bally’s Las Vegas Sportsbook to Become Horseshoe Arcade, as Rebrand Continues

Posted on: July 7, 2022, 11:34h.

Last updated on: July 7, 2022, 11:47h.

Bally’s Las Vegas closed its on-site sportsbook last month. Caesars Entertainment at the time said little regarding the sports and racebook being shuttered. But white walls blocking access to the roughly 7,000 square foot area suggested it was set for a major overhaul.

The sports and racebook area at Bally’s Las Vegas prior to its closing in June of 2022. The former sportsbook is set to become a family-friendly arcade when the resort is rebranded to Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Image: Vital Vegas/Casino.org)

Caesars, which operates the Strip casino resort, this week divulged details as to what the future holds for the wagering facility. In part of the company’s plans to transition Bally’s to Horseshoe Las Vegas, a resort-wide rebranding, the Strip property will do away with the sports betting space in favor of a family-friendly arcade.

Caesars explained in a release that the previous sportsbook will be reimagined into “Arcade at Horseshoe Las Vegas.” The entertainment venue will offer more than 80 arcade games. From classics to the latest releases, Caesars says the non-gambling machines will offer something for guests of all ages.

We are excited to introduce unique experiences that will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe,” said Bally’s Las Vegas SVP and General Manager Jason Gregorec. “The Arcade will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience.”

The game room’s interior will give off an “urban night” vibe, with colorful and bright neon lighting. Arcade will feature a bar, but is also conveniently located on the property’s first level near the food court.

Home of Poker

Caesars is returning one of Sin City’s most iconic brands — Horseshoe — to Southern Nevada.

Benny Binion founded the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in 1970 and held the annual tournament at his namesake Binion’s Horseshoe casino in downtown Las Vegas each year until 2004. That’s when Harrah’s Entertainment, now Caesars Entertainment, acquired the WSOP and relocated the tournament to the company’s Rio.

The WSOP had been held at the Rio ever since, until this year’s tournament. Caesars moved the most important poker tournament in the world to the Strip, with Bally’s and Paris cohosting the 2022 schedule.

Come next year, Bally’s Las Vegas will be no more, as Horseshoe Las Vegas will take its place. The WSOP will call the Horseshoe, albeit a new one, home for the first time in 19 years.

“Horseshoe is where it all began,” WSOP Executive Director Ty Stewart told Casino.org earlier this year.

Binion’s Presence

The forthcoming Horseshoe Las Vegas will be the home of poker, including the WSOP. It will also recognize Binion’s role in making the iconic tournament what it is today.

Along with contesting the WSOP, including its marquee $10,000 Main Event, Caesars plans to welcome the Binion family to its Horseshoe resort. Caesars says plans are underway to bring Horseshoe Las Vegas a Jack Binion’s Steak restaurant.

Jack Binion, who worked as president of the Horseshoe casino downtown beginning in 1963, took over control of his father’s Las Vegas poker and gaming empire following the elder’s death in 1989. In 2006, Jack Binion became an executive director at Wynn Resorts, and helped the company venture into Macau.

Benny’s other son, Ted Binion, lived a much different life than his successful brother. Ted Binion died under suspicious circumstances in 1998 at the age of 54. His death has been the subject of numerous television programs, most recently a Dateline episode that aired earlier this year.