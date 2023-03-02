MGM Unveils Daily Tier Status Booster Program

MGM Resorts International is giving customers new ways for earning tier credits and reaching coveted status levels within the MGM Rewards platform, but there are some catches.

The Aria operator recently unveiled its “Daily Tier Status Accelerator” program, which allows visitors to its casino hotels to garner daily bonuses when specific milestones are reached during particular times of the day. Two of the more lavish milestones could help MGM patrons reach coveted gold and platinum in just two days, according to the operator.

Sapphire is the lowest level in MGM Rewards and it takes 25K tier credits to get bumped to Pearl. From there, 75K points are needed to move to Gold, and Platinum requires 200K tier credits. The elite Noir level is invitation-only. Under the accelerator offering, guests will have to be mindful of when they’re attempting to earn tier credits.

Tier Credits earned are based on a single promotional day’s activity during the offer period. Each promotional day during the offer period begins at 6:00 am PT on a calendar day and ends at 5:59 am PT on the following calendar day (with the last promotional day starting on July 31, 2023 at 6:00 am PT) subject to certain exceptions related to hotel folio charges. All eligible Tier Credits earned during a promotional day qualify towards earning a bonus Tier Credit for that promotional day,” according to MGM.

Looked at differently, superstitious bettors who believe there’s something to the notion of playing slots or video poker into the wee hours of the morning won’t be rewarded for their efforts under the accelerator platform. They’ll simply earn tier credits as normal.

MGM Accelerator is Nice, Big Spending Still Required

MGM Rewards is one of the largest loyalty programs in the gaming industry, and the operator’s deep portfolio of Las Vegas and regional casinos make it easy for guests to earn tier credits around the country.

Members can also accrue tier credits on hotel stays, with dedicated rewards credit cards, and on the BetMGM platform, among other avenues. While the accelerator could be attractive to a broad swath of visitors to MGM gaming properties, big spending is still required to advance beyond the Sapphire and Pearl tiers to Gold or Platinum status. For example, MGM guests earn four tier credits for every $1 spent on food and beverage at the company’s venues.

Throw in earning 5,000 tier credits in one day, which rises to 6,250 with accelerator, and it would still be a while (or expensive) to garner the 75K tier credits necessary to get MGM Rewards Gold status. The second accelerator offering lavishes 5,000 additional tier credits upon those with the ability to earn 10K credits in a single day.

For the bold or well-heeled, earning 20K tier credits in a day commands an accelerator bonus of the same amount, meaning guests can get to Gold status in just two days, if they can afford it. The Platinum accelerator is rewarding though costly. MGM guests earning 40K tier credits in a day receive a 60K credit bonus, meaning it would take just two days to reach the MGM Rewards Platinum.

MGM Rewards Accelerator Not Difficult or Cheap

While fully taking advantage of the accelerator program isn’t for the frugal, to be fair to MGM, the company does make it efficient for customers to at least give it a whirl.

“Earn Tier Credits for slots, video poker, and table games based on length of play, average bet, and game type. Earn 4 Tier Credits per dollar spent on your hotel stay, dining, spa and salon services, and entertainment.,” according to the operator.