‘It’-Themed Escape Room Opens in Las Vegas

Posted on: March 14, 2023, 12:55h.

Last updated on: March 14, 2023, 12:55h.

Escape IT Chapter One, a multiroom escape attraction based on the Andy Muschietti movie adaptions of Stephen King’s novel, “It,” is now open in Las Vegas. Located near Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas, the 30K-square foot former warehouse is a 10-minute drive from the Strip.

Escape IT occupies the corner of South Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Symphony Park Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. (Image: Google Street View)

Originally slated to open last fall, Escape IT is a collaboration of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Jason Egan, founder of the Fight Dome Halloween staple at Circus Circus and of Egan Escape Productions, which opened the similar SAW Escape Experience in Las Vegas five years ago.

“It’s been such an exciting venture,” Egan said in a statement. “We are passionate about creating the most creative and interactive experiences, with this being the most terrifying one yet as Pennywise the dancing clown welcomes you into the town of Derry.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level,” added Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, in the statement.

It from Pennywise. (Image: Warner Bros.)

The ‘It’ Factor

Focusing on the first film, Escape IT Chapter 1 throws visitors immediately into the search for the missing children of Derry while they try to escape the clutches of Pennywise. Its multiple interactive rooms are crammed with live actors, animatronics, and other special effects. Locations include the Neibolt House, Quality Meats, the “Three Doors” room, the Clown Funeral Room, and the sewer tunnels below Derry.

Once IT Chapter Two, the attraction’s second half, opens later this year, the number of interactive rooms will climb to 20. According to the release, Escape IT also features carnival-styled midway games and a full-scale “IT”-themed retail store with photo ops and exclusive custom merchandise.

Escape IT Chapter 1, located at 273 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for Thursdays and Fridays start at $54.99, and start at $59.99 for Saturday and Sunday, via EscapeIt.com.