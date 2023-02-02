Harry Reid Worker Arrested for Lewd Act in Airport Bathroom

Posted on: February 2, 2023, 09:04h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2023, 12:36h.

A man who apparently works for a business located inside Harry Reid International Airport was arrested recently for allegedly performing a lewd act in an airport restroom. The same suspect was previously arrested on a similar charge, police said.

A sign for the Harry Reid International Airport, above. The airport was allegedly the site of a recent lewd sex act in a restroom. (Image: KVVU)

The event originally occurred on December 19. During the incident, the suspect, later identified as Lazarique Hampton, was lying on the floor in a D Gate stall, engaging in a sex act, police said. At the time, he was aiming his cell phone camera at the man in the neighboring stall, police added.

When the man noticed Hampton, the victim yelled out at him, “What are you doing?”

Hampton dropped his cell phone, keys, and his ID card on the restroom floor and fled. The victim quickly went to airport officials to alert them about the incident. While speaking to them, he once again saw Hampton, police said.

The victim’s girlfriend took out her phone and videotaped Hampton as he walked through the airport, police added. The video was given to authorities and later viewed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers, who noticed his airport ID badge.

‘Open and Gross Lewdness’

Hampton was charged with open and gross lewdness, as well as peering or spying through an opening of a dwelling with a camera, according to KLAS, a local TV station. He was arrested at the airport last Saturday. He was released from custody after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in local court next month.

Hampton works for a tenant in the airport, not the Clark County Department of Aviation, which operates the airport, KLAS added, citing information from an airport spokesperson.

The LVMPD arrest report in the recent case revealed that Hampton was also arrested for open and gross lewdness in 2019.

“Hampton was on the bathroom floor masturbating while looking up into the stall the victim was using,” the arrest report said on the earlier charge. That case was dismissed after a year’s time, police said.

Other instances of voyeurism took place in the last year in Las Vegas. For instance, in June, a man, later identified as Lennard Davis, was in a women’s restroom at the Starbucks in the Tropicana Las Vegas. He allegedly spied on a female in a stall through a cell phone. The woman kicked the phone out of his hand and the two later struggled. He was charged. It was unclear how the case was resolved.

Voyeurism Explained

Under Nevada law, it is illegal to intentionally photograph or shoot a video of other people’s private areas who are undressed, without their consent, according to online information. Prosecutors likely need to prove, too, the victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

If convicted, the defendant could face up to a year in jail and/or pay as much as $2,000 in fines. Repeat offenders could receive sentences lasting several years and could be forced to pay up to $5,000 in fines.