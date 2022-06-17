Tropicana Las Vegas Restroom Scene of Man Allegedly Using Phone to Spy on Woman

June 16, 2022

Last updated on: June 16, 2022, 11:30h.

A man in a women’s restroom at the Starbucks in the Tropicana Las Vegas was allegedly spying on a female in a stall through a cell phone last week. The woman kicked the phone out of his hand and the two later struggled, Las Vegas Metro police revealed.

The pool outside of the Tropicana Las Vegas, pictured above. Insider the venue, a man allegedly used his cell phone to spy on a woman in a Starbucks’ restroom. (Image: TripAdvisor)

KVVU, a local TV station, said the man was identified as Lennard Davis. He was charged with spying through a camera and battery for the June 11 incident.

The incident took place at about 1:35 am, when the victim went into the woman’s restroom. A man was using a phone, while standing outside of the restroom, the report said.

Then, while in the restroom stall, she saw someone on the floor. He was holding a phone. It was aimed at her, the police report said. After kicking the phone away, the woman yelled for assistance.

She left the stall. Outside the stall was the same man she had seen outside of the restroom using his phone, police said.

Victim Confronted Suspect

He was later identified as Davis. The victim demanded he tell her what was going on.

He stood there speechless,” KVVU reported, quoting the police report. She then ordered him to delete any video. That is when Davis began to leave the restroom.

The victim pulled on Davis’s shirt in an apparent attempt to restrain him. But he then allegedly punched her in an arm and grabbed her hair, KVVU quoted the police report. No one was injured.

Later, police reviewed casino surveillance video. It showed Davis walking into the woman’s restroom three times, KVVU said. Later, Davis was apprehended. He told cops he was drinking alcohol that night. He claims he believed to have walked into the men’s restroom after needing to use the facilities, police said.

“Davis kept repeating that he was drunk and blamed the alcohol,” KVVU quoted the police report.

Davis was booked at Clark County Detention Center. He was no longer in custody as of later this week. He is scheduled to appear in local court on July 12.

Prior Voyeurism Alleged

In an unrelated incident, in January a registered sex offender pleaded not guilty after he allegedly recorded an employee at the Muckleshoot Casino while in a toilet. The defendant was in the neighboring restroom stall during the Dec. 21, 2021 incident at the Auburn, Washington State property.

John Matthew Lair, 44, of Seattle was charged with first-degree voyeurism, the Kent Reporter, a Washington State newspaper, reported earlier this year.

Auburn Police claim Lair used a cell phone to make the video. Following an inquiry, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lair on Jan. 6.

The casino employee said he was using a toilet when a man in the neighboring stall dropped his jacket “really hard,” the report revealed. The employee then spotted a cell phone emerging from the jacket pocket, the victim told authorities. It was under the partition between the two stalls.

It was unclear how the charge was adjudicated in court.