Harry Reid Airport Las Vegas Bomb Threat Leads to Suspect’s Arrest

Posted on: August 31, 2022, 11:48h.

Last updated on: August 31, 2022, 01:05h.

A man remains in jail Wednesday after he allegedly claimed last week to have a bomb at Harry Reid International Airport. Las Vegas air traffic was briefly halted because of the incident.

Sergio Magana in a mug shot, pictured above. He was apprehended after claiming to have a bomb at Harry Reid International Airport. The bomb was a fake. (Image: LVMPD)

The device, which Sergio Magana said was a bomb, was actually an aerosol can wrapped with duct tape, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Magana, 36, is facing three charges for the August 25 incident. They are possession of a hoax bomb, communicating a bomb threat, and destroying property worth up to $5,000.

His bail was set at $5,000 and he remains in the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on September 13. If released, Magana must not return to the airport.

Rammed Gate with Car

The incident began when Magana allegedly rammed an airport security gate with his car, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He drove the car for about a mile at what police described as a high rate of speed in a secure area.

Eventually, he stopped the car on the airport’s tarmac. A specially trained police dog searched the area. No explosives were found.

Upon his apprehension, Magana told police, “People were after me, and I came looking straight for you,” a police report said.

Later, he told the police he was getting threatening looks from those connected to a “cartel” while he was working last week at a convenience store on Pecos Road.

As police questioned Magana, he revealed to them he formerly was a fleet agent for Southwest Airlines and had worked at Harry Reid airport. Police said the damage estimate to the gate totaled about $30K, the Review-Journal said.

Even though local news reports said air traffic was briefly halted by the fake bomb incident, airport spokesman Joseph Rajchel told Casino.org on Tuesday, “The airport did not experience any delays or cancellations due to this incident.”

Too Intoxicated to Fly

Harry Reid airport was also the site of other recent arrests.

Daryn Diaz in a mug shot, pictured above. She was told she could not fly on a plane leaving from Harry Reid airport. (Image: LVMPD)

Last week a woman was arrested after she allegedly refused to leave a jet bridge, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

The suspect, Daryn Diaz, was then told she could not remain on a Southwest Airlines plane. Officials said she was too intoxicated, the report said.

Previously, on August 13 and 14, a man created chaotic incidents at the airport. It led to flight delays and canceled flights. He was identified as Stefan Hutchison, 33, of Carmichael, Calif.

He was charged with violating airport conduct, resisting arrest, and burglary. He allegedly breached a security checkpoint. He also created noise that other passengers thought were gunshots.

Trampled Passengers, Airport Workers Injured

On August 14, the chaos led to numerous delays. Passengers had to be rescreened through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

Many had rushed through the checkpoints earlier and did not get checked by security agents because they feared for their safety. Some of the passengers got trampled in the confusion.

As a result of the incident, two Spirit Airlines workers were injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.