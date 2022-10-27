Las Vegas Airport Visitor Allegedly Tries to Swipe Baby, Demands Child

Posted on: October 27, 2022, 04:11h.

Last updated on: October 27, 2022, 10:52h.

A woman attempted to steal a baby from the rightful mother at Harry Reid International Airport. She was released from jail this week following an arrest on Friday.

Harry Reid International Airport, pictured above. The airport was the site of an attempted baby theft. (Image: KTNV)

The suspect, identified as Amanda Yates, was charged with violating airport rules, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. No charge was brought for kidnapping, the report said.

Yates had gone up to the baby and mother in Terminal 3 and told the mother that the baby was “cute.” The suspect then went closer to the child. Soon, Yates apparently tried to take the baby.

Give me my f******* baby b****,” Yates demanded from the actual mother, according to a police report.

When speaking with officers, Yates later told them, “That is my child, I swear,” the report added.

Yates was apprehended and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. She was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas court in December.

The child apparently escaped any injury.

Earlier that day, Yates had been screaming at arriving passengers, police said.

Prior Airport Disruptions

In an unrelated arrest in August, the airport was the scene of two much-publicized incidents which led to confused and agitated travelers.

Stefan Hutchison, 33, of Carmichael, Calif., took part in disruptions at the airport on August 13 and 14. He was charged with violating airport rules, resisting arrest, and burglary, police said.

In the first incident, Hutchison got past a TSA security checkpoint. On the second day, he created loud noises when line dividers were pushed to the floor. The noises frightened many airport travelers who mistook them for gunfire.

Fake Bomb Threat at Airport

On August 25, Sergio Magana, 36, claimed to have a bomb at Harry Reid International Airport. It turned out to be a fake.

The device was actually an aerosol can wrapped with duct tape, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Magana was charged with possession of a hoax bomb, communicating a bomb threat, and destroying property worth up to $5,000.

The incident began when Magana allegedly rammed an airport security gate with his car, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He drove the car for about a mile at what police described as a high rate of speed in a secure area. Eventually, he stopped the car on the airport’s tarmac.

Upon his apprehension, Magana told police, “People were after me, and I came looking straight for you,” a police report said. Later, he told the police he was getting threatening looks from those connected to a “cartel” while working at a convenience store on Pecos Road.

As police questioned Magana, he revealed to them he formerly was a fleet agent for Southwest Airlines and had worked at Harry Reid airport. Police said the damage estimate to the gate totaled about $30K, the Review-Journal said.

Magana’s bail was set at $5,000 and he remains in the Clark County Detention Center this week. If released, Magana must not return to the airport.